Kigali Today Ltd, Kigali Universe Seal Innovative Strategic Media Partnership

Kigali Today Ltd and Kigali Universe have entered into a 12-month strategic partnership aimed at boosting media exposure, entertainment promotion, and brand visibility within Rwanda’s fast-growing creative and leisure sector.

The partnership, announced on January 30, 2026, is a barter-based agreement with no cash exchange. Under the deal, Kigali Today becomes the Official Media Partner of Kigali Universe, providing wide-ranging media support across its platforms.

Kigali Today will offer editorial coverage, video production and features, airtime on KT Radio 96.7FM, and digital promotion through its social media platforms, including Kigali Today TV on YouTube, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

The partnership also includes live and on-site coverage of events hosted at Kigali Universe, such as concerts, sports competitions, and lifestyle activities.

In return, Kigali Universe will provide Kigali Today with branding and visibility throughout its venue, including signage and on-site activations. The agreement also includes digital recognition in Kigali Universe’s promotional materials, priority access for Kigali Today’s media teams, and joint event planning and co-branding initiatives aimed at expanding audience reach for both partners.

The partnership includes quarterly performance reviews to ensure both parties continue to gain value and remain aligned with shared objectives.

Both organisations say the collaboration is driven by a common goal of strengthening Rwanda’s entertainment, arts, and innovation ecosystem while connecting audiences through engaging, people-focused storytelling and high-quality leisure experiences.

Kigali Universe is a modern rooftop entertainment, sports, and lifestyle complex located on top of the CHIC Building in central Kigali.

Spanning about 6,000 square metres and valued at approximately Rwf 900 million, the venue offers hospitality services, recreational sports facilities, and flexible event spaces.

It regularly hosts concerts, boxing championships, live performances, and community events, positioning itself as a leading destination for entertainment and social experiences in the city.

The partnership agreement was signed by Hugor Kwizera, General Manager for Kigali Universe, and Rugaba Constantin, Business Development Manager at Kigali Today Ltd. The Kigali Today side also included Gaelle Irakoze Gwiza, a Sales Executive at Kigali Today (photo below).

This collaboration aligns with Kigali Today Ltd’s position as one of Rwanda’s leading independent multimedia organisations. It operates KT Radio 96.7FM, KigaliToday.com, KT Press – a major English-language digital news platform, and Kigali Today YouTube channel – with over 1.2million subscribers.

The company has continued to expand its commercial media partnerships, including a landmark agreement signed in December 2025 with the Rwanda Premier League.

Both parties say the partnership is expected to create new opportunities for local entertainment growth while strengthening connections between brands, creators, and audiences across Rwanda.

