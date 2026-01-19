PHOTOS – President Kagame Graces AFCON Final in Morocco 

This Sunday evening in Rabat, President Kagame attended the Africa Cup of Nations final game between Morocco and Senegal, where Senegal won their second African Cup of Nations #AFCON25

After the final, Kagame said on X: “Warm congratulations to the Lions de la Teranga on their well-deserved #AFCON victory, a proud achievement that reflects perseverance, unity, and excellence. I also commend Morocco for their strong performances throughout this well-organized tournament and thank them for their warm hospitality.”



