PHOTOS – President Kagame Graces AFCON Final in Morocco 

by KT Press Staff Writer
This Sunday evening in Rabat, President Kagame attended the Africa Cup of Nations final game between Morocco and Senegal, where Senegal won their second African Cup of Nations #AFCON25

After the final, Kagame said on X: “Warm congratulations to the Lions de la Teranga on their well-deserved #AFCON victory, a proud achievement that reflects perseverance, unity, and excellence. I also commend Morocco for their strong performances throughout this well-organized tournament and thank them for their warm hospitality.”

President Kagame (Center) attended the game with Sports State Minister Rwego Ngarambe, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Morocco – Umutoni Kazimbaya Shakilla, FERWAFA President – Shema Ngoga Fabrice. On President Kagame’s right is AU Commission head Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and AU Commission Chief of Staff – Mohamed El-Amine Souef

President Kagame (Center) attended the game with Sports State Minister Rwego Ngarambe, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Morocco – Umutoni Kazimbaya Shakilla. On President Kagame’s right is AU Commission head Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and AU Commission Chief of Staff – Mohamed El-Amine Souef

President Kagame shares light moment with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAF President Dr. Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe, at the AFCON final in Rabat, Morocco

AFCON 2025 champions Senegal are crowned

 

 

