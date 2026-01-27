Rwf 16bn RSSB Arrears Owed by Government to Be Cleared in Two Years – Finance Minister

Kigali – The Government will fully clear outstanding pension contributions owed to the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) by public institutions within two years, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Yusuf Murangwa has has informed Parliament.

Minister Murangwa was speaking Tuesday during discussions with members of the Chamber of Deputies’ Committee on Social Affairs, convened to examine issues highlighted in a special audit report by the Auditor General of State Finances on the management of the pension department between July 2015 and March 2025.

On the issue of unpaid pension contributions, the Minister said the government has reached agreements with institutions owing funds to begin gradual repayment.

He noted that 30% of the arrears have already been recovered, and that if repayment continues as planned, the debt could be fully settled within the next two years.

“Indeed, these arrears exist, and the institutions are aware that they must pay them so that RSSB does not suffer losses,” Murangwa told MPs.

According to recent reporting, the total outstanding pension contribution arrears owed to RSSB as of 2025 stood at approximately Rwf 27.9 billion.

Of this total, about Rwf 16 billion was owed by public institutions and roughly Rwf 11 billion by private employers. In that year, the government paid around Rwf 2 billion, while private companies repaid approximately Rwf 9 billion.

These figures underscore the scale of unpaid contributions RSSB continues to pursue, even as the board reported strong financial performance.

During the session, MP Jeannette Uwababyeyi asked whether there are plans to align pension benefits with the current value of money and whether retirees would receive additional support during their retirement.

Minister Murangwa explained that the pension increment programme is already being implemented and that additional measures have started, including providing health insurance through RAMA.

“Retirees are no longer given only pension payments; health insurance has been added to help them during their retirement years,” he said.

He also highlighted plans to restructure the RSSB Board of Directors by appointing additional members to help resolve remaining operational and governance challenges.

The Committee Chairperson, Uwamariya Veneranda, welcomed the repayment plan but emphasized that preventive measures and consultations with institutions are essential to ensure that arrears do not accumulate again.

“It is positive that the Ministry has helped institutions establish repayment plans, but it is necessary to discuss the reasons why these arrears occurred so that the problem is permanently resolved,” she said.

