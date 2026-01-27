Japan Funds Construction of Dormitories for Children with Mental Disabilities

The Government of Japan, through its Embassy in Rwanda, has signed an agreement with the Association of Volunteers for the Assistance of Disabled Children (AVEH Umurerwa) to support the construction of dormitories for children with mental disabilities.

The agreement was signed on Monday, January 26, at the Japanese Embassy in Kigali by Japan’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Nakajo Kazuya, and AVEH Umurerwa Director General, Eugene Ndayambaje.

Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP/KUSANONE), the Government of Japan will provide US$89,725 (approximately Rwf 120.45 million) to finance the project.

The funding will be used to construct dormitories with a capacity to accommodate 102 children with mental disabilities.

The project will also provide 96 beds with mattresses, essential equipment, 22 bicycles adapted for children with disabilities, as well as 10 mobility and sports equipment items aimed at improving the children’s well-being and rehabilitation.

AVEH Umurerwa, located in Nyamata Sector of Bugesera District, currently supports 120 children with mental disabilities. Of these, only 20 reside at the center due to limited infrastructure, while the remaining children are cared for within their families.

Inadequate housing has been cited as a major challenge, often contributing to setbacks in the children’s progress.

According to AVEH Umurerwa Director General Eugene Ndayambaje, the new dormitories will significantly expand the center’s capacity and improve the quality of care provided.

“This grant will enable us to build adequate bedrooms and equip them appropriately. It will allow AVEH Umurerwa to increase the number of children accommodated at the center from 20 to more than 100, easing the burden on families and the government,” Ndayambaje said.

He added that children accommodated at the center receive comprehensive care based on four pillars: health, education, well-being, and advocacy. The goal is to equip them with self-care skills, enable school attendance, and support their integration into inclusive learning environments alongside children without disabilities.

The children assisted at the center range in age from five to 17 years and present varying levels of disability. Some require assistance with basic daily activities such as feeding, bathing, communication, and personal hygiene.

Japanese Ambassador Nakajo Kazuya said the project reflects Japan’s commitment to supporting vulnerable groups and strengthening community-based care systems in Rwanda.

“Once this project is completed, children requiring long-term care will no longer face challenges related to inadequate infrastructure. Instead, they will have the opportunity to develop their talents and abilities in a safe and supportive environment,” he said.

Construction of the dormitories is expected to begin immediately and be completed within one year.

Through the GGP/KUSANONE program, Japan supports grassroots projects implemented by non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, health facilities, and local authorities. Over the past 36 years, the program has contributed to development in sectors such as water, agriculture, health, and education.

Japan and Rwanda continue to enjoy a strong partnership focused on improving the well-being of citizens and advancing sustainable development goals.

Primary reporting by: Talib Abdul

