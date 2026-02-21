AI will empower not replace teachers, Rwanda assures as education sector embraces digital shift

Kigali – As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to redefine industries across the globe, questions about its impact on education are growing louder. In Rwanda, however, education leaders are moving swiftly to calm fears, insisting that AI is not a threat to teachers’ jobs but a tool to strengthen classroom delivery and learning outcomes.

Speaking during the Global Learning Conference 2026 in Kigali, State Minister for Education Claudette Irere addressed widespread concerns that AI could sideline teachers or compromise the quality of learning.

“Whenever we talk about technological transformation, especially Artificial Intelligence, the first question people ask is whether teachers will lose their jobs because AI will start teaching. But that is not where the world is heading,” she said.

“The world is not moving toward removing teachers. Instead, it is moving toward empowering teachers to use AI to teach better. That is exactly the direction we want to take. We want to help teachers understand AI and use it effectively,” Irere confirmed

She emphasized that teachers remain the cornerstone of Rwanda’s education system with technology designed to complement, not substitute, the human element in learning.

“In education, the teacher is the foundation. No one is going to replace them. Nothing will replace them. The key question is how teachers can use AI to improve the way they teach, without fearing it or preventing students from using it,” she cautioned.

Beyond concerns about job security, critics have also warned that AI could encourage academic laziness, particularly among students conducting research. The Minister dismissed this notion, arguing that responsible use of AI can in fact push learners toward deeper inquiry.

“One does not eliminate the other. The question is how, in this world where AI makes certain tasks easier, it can push you to go beyond your current level instead of making you lazy. If AI gives you information, yes, use it—but analyze it,” Irere said.

Saidi Irakoze, a senior five student at Lycée de Kigali, said AI should not be treated as an academic shortcut. “As students, we should not use AI as a shortcut and trust everything it gives us. We must first understand the information,” he said.

Reinforcing this message, Minister of Public Service and Labour Ambassador Christine Nkulikiyinka said technological progress should be embraced rather than feared.

“Technology and Artificial Intelligence should not frighten us. They should be seen as tools that help us perform our work better and make it easier—not as something that will take away our jobs. There are tasks machines cannot perform without human support,” she said.

The discussions in Kigali reflect Rwanda’s broader ambition to integrate innovation into education while preserving quality and accountability.

Visited 2 times, 2 visit(s) today