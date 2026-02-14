At the AU Summit, PM Says No Country Can Progress While Mothers Die Giving Life

Rwanda has reaffirmed maternal health as a top national priority, outlining bold reforms anchored in real-time data systems and strong political leadership at a high-level continental meeting in Addis Ababa.

Speaking on February 14, 2026, at a Heads of State side event titled “From Commitment to Impact: Accelerating Maternal Mortality Reduction in Africa”, Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva said maternal survival remains one of the clearest indicators of the strength and dignity of a nation’s health system.

The side event, held on the margins of the African Union Summit, brought together African Heads of State and Government, senior policymakers, development partners and health sector leaders to discuss how political commitments can be translated into measurable reductions in maternal deaths.

Despite decades of policy pledges, maternal mortality remains a persistent challenge across the continent.

From estimates to real-time action:

Addressing fellow leaders and partners, the Prime Minister stressed that maternal health is “not only a clinical issue — it is a national development priority,” warning that no country can claim meaningful progress while women continue to die giving life.

He noted that Rwanda has shifted from relying mainly on large household surveys conducted every five years to guide maternal health policy, to using routine national data and real-time digital systems.

“For many years, maternal mortality was mainly measured through periodic surveys. These were important, but they could not guide rapid action,” he said.

Today, Rwanda uses digital platforms that enable maternal death notification within 24 hours, followed by timely reviews and corrective measures at facility, district and national levels.

The system forms part of a broader digital health ecosystem linking community health workers, health posts, health centres and hospitals under a continuity-of-care model described as “one patient, one record”.

Targeted interventions:

According to the Prime Minister, analysis of routine data has identified postpartum haemorrhage as the leading cause of maternal deaths in Rwanda, while major neonatal drivers include prematurity and neonatal asphyxia.

In response, the government has strengthened postpartum haemorrhage management, expanded the use of point-of-care ultrasound, improved maternal supplementation programmes and reinforced postnatal follow-up.

Rwanda has also institutionalised Maternal Death Surveillance and Response (MDSR), ensuring that every maternal death is reviewed and lessons are translated into system-wide improvements linked to quality and performance.

The approach aligns with African Union efforts to fast-track progress towards the health-related Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063, particularly in reducing Africa’s disproportionately high maternal mortality rates.

Rwanda in focus:

Rwanda is widely recognised as a global success story in maternal health, having reduced its maternal mortality ratio by about 80% over the past two decades.

According to the Seventh Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey (RDHS-7), published in early 2026, the maternal mortality ratio has declined to 149 deaths per 100,000 live births, down from 203 in 2020 and 1,071 in 2000.

Nearly 98% of pregnant women now receive at least one antenatal care visit, while 78% complete the recommended four standard visits. More than 97% of deliveries take place in health facilities under the supervision of skilled health professionals.

To sustain progress towards the national target of fewer than 60 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030, the government has launched the “4×4 Reform”, which aims to quadruple the health workforce within four years, particularly to address shortages of midwives and obstetricians.

The continued use of Zipline drone technology to deliver emergency blood supplies to remote health facilities has also played a key role in reducing deaths linked to postpartum haemorrhage, which remains the leading cause of maternal mortality in the country.

Despite the gains, challenges persist, including rising teenage pregnancies and shortages of specialised staff in some rural districts.

The Ministry of Health is prioritising improvements in the quality of surgical care and strengthening the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) system to ensure every death is reviewed and lessons are applied.

Rwanda’s progress provides a model for other countries aiming to reduce maternal mortality through data-driven policies, strong leadership, and digital innovation.

Political leadership, partnerships:

Prime Minister Nsengiyumva emphasised that reducing maternal mortality requires more than technology and data, calling for sustained political leadership, accountability, strong frontline services and quality emergency care.

He also acknowledged the long-term support of the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation in strengthening Rwanda’s maternal and reproductive health systems.

As African leaders explored strategies to accelerate progress, Rwanda presented its data-driven governance model as an example of how leadership, digital innovation and accountability can translate commitments into real impact.

“We invite you to continue walking this journey with us — as we accelerate progress, strengthen systems, and ensure that every mother and every newborn has the chance not only to survive, but to thrive,” the Prime Minister said.

