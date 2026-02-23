Tour du Rwanda 2026: Huye erupts as Martí Pau sprints to yellow in defining stage two triumph

Stage Two of the 2026 edition of Tour du Rwanda delivered a compelling blend of tactical calculation and explosive speed, culminating in a decisive shift in the general classification on the streets of Huye.

Over 134.6 kilometers from Nyamata in Bugesera district to the Southern province’s cultural capital, the race evolved from a controlled contest into a high-stakes battle for seconds, and ultimately, for yellow.

NSN development team, defending the race lead through Itamar Einhorn, kept a vigilant eye on early movements as riders tested the peloton’s resolve.

A trio comprising Miguel Heidemann of REMBE rad-net, Martins of Localiza and Erasmus of Tshenolo succeeded in carving out a meaningful advantage, stretching their lead to nearly three minutes at its height.

Heidemann rode assertively, collecting bonus seconds at the Ruhuha intermediate sprint and asserting his climbing credentials on the ascent at Nyamiyaga, while Martins responded strongly on the climb at Gasoro.

Behind them, the peloton’s response was measured rather than frantic. Eritrea and NSN shared pacing duties, gradually eroding the deficit with disciplined tempo-setting. And as the race edged toward Huye, the elastic tightened.

Inside the final 10 kilometers, the breakaway was reeled in, and the focus shifted seamlessly from pursuit to sprint preparation. Positioning became paramount, with teams jostling for space in anticipation of a finish that promised consequences beyond the stage itself.

When the decisive moment arrived, Martí Soriano Pau delivered with authority. The 21-year-old Spaniard launched his sprint with impeccable timing on the finishing straight at Imberabyombi, stopping the clock at 3:10:10 and edging Eritrea’s Mulueberhan Henok and Lotto–Groupe Wanty’s Mauro Cuylits.

The victory, NSN’s second in as many days, earned Pau the 10 bonus seconds required to unseat his teammate Einhorn and assume control of the race.

Breakaway brilliance and tactical control

While the stage ultimately favored the sprinters, it was shaped significantly by the ambition of the early escapees. Heidemann’s aggressive riding not only animated the contest but also secured him the Best Climber and Best Sprinter distinctions, alongside recognition for the longest time spent in the lead.

His performance forced the peloton into sustained, structured pursuit and underscored the tactical layers underpinning the day’s racing.

Eritrea, meanwhile, reinforced their credentials as serious contenders. Their calculated tempo in the latter half of the stage ensured the break was neutralized in time for a controlled run-in, even if the final acceleration belonged to Pau.

A race taking shape

Stage Two also carried broader implications. Rwanda’s Uwiduhaye Mike emerged as the Best Rwandan Rider, sustaining local optimism as the Tour gathers momentum.

Henok Mulubrhan claimed the Best African Rider award, while Mewael Girmay stood out as Best Young African Rider, a reflection of the continent’s growing imprint on the race.

As the Tour prepares to depart Huye for the demanding route to Rusizi, the hierarchy has shifted but the margins remain slender.

Pau now wears yellow with confidence, yet the terrain ahead offers ample opportunity for reversal. If Huye signaled anything, it is that this edition of the Tour du Rwanda will reward not only strength, but precision and perfectly judged ambition.

