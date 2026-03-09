CAF Raises Champions League Prize by 50% to $6M, Doubles Confederation Cup Reward to $4M

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, has announced a significant increase in prize money for Africa’s two premier club competitions — the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Under the new structure, the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2025/26 will receive USD 6 million, representing a 50 percent increase. Meanwhile, the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will earn USD 4 million, marking a 100 percent increase.

Since Dr Motsepe assumed office in 2021, the prize money for the CAF Champions League winner has risen from USD 2.5 million to USD 6 million, an overall increase of 140 percent.

Over the same period, the prize money for the CAF Confederation Cup winner has increased from USD 1.25 million to USD 4 million, representing a 220 percent increase.

CAF said the latest adjustments raise the total prize money and solidarity payments to African clubs to more than USD 42 million per season, up from USD 18.8 million in 2021, when Dr Motsepe was elected CAF President.

Boosting Financial Support for Clubs

As part of CAF’s broader strategy to strengthen club competitions and make African football more globally competitive, the organisation has also increased financial support for clubs eliminated in the early stages of the tournaments.

In August 2024, CAF introduced a USD 50,000 solidarity payment for clubs eliminated during the preliminary stages of the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

In 2025, the amount was doubled to USD 100,000 per club.

CAF says the enhanced financial incentives contributed to a record participation of 130 clubs in the 2025/26 editions of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The increase in prize money is expected to significantly strengthen African club football by providing greater financial stability and incentives for teams across the continent. Higher rewards for winners and improved solidarity payments for participating clubs will allow teams to invest more in player development, infrastructure and competitive squads. CAF officials say the move is part of broader efforts to make African club competitions more attractive to sponsors, broadcasters and global audiences, while helping clubs retain top talent that might otherwise move to leagues outside the continent.

Prize Money Growth

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League

2021: USD 2.5 million

2024: USD 4 million

2026: USD 6 million

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup

2021: USD 1.25 million

2024: USD 2 million

2026: USD 4 million

CAF Interclub Solidarity Payments

2021: No solidarity payments

2024/25: USD 50,000 per club eliminated in the preliminary stages

2025/26: USD 100,000 per club eliminated in the preliminary stages

