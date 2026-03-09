Scandinavian Tech Titans Convene in Rwanda to Forge African Partnerships

Kigali, Rwanda — A powerhouse lineup of Nordic and Baltic companies and diplomats are in Kigali for the 2nd Rwanda-Nordic and Baltic Business Forum, signaling Rwanda’s emergence as a hub for high-tech investment, healthcare innovation, and sustainable development in East Africa.

The three-day forum, hosted at the Park Inn by Radisson and organized by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) alongside Finnish consultancies Hills Connect Oy and Remode Oy, has brought together about 250 participants, including investors, diplomats, and executives from globally recognized firms.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Dag Sjöögren, framed the forum as a bridge for practical collaboration.

“Rwanda’s rapid development and spirit of ambition are hard to find anywhere else,” said the envoy. “This forum is an opportunity to identify where Nordic-Baltic expertise and Rwandan ambition can complement one another.”

Other Nordic ambassadors, including Casper Stenger Jensen of Denmark, Theresa Zitting of Finland, and Tone Tinnes of Norway, joined panels covering digital innovation, creative industries, and health solutions.

Rwanda’s own Ambassador Diane Gashumba to the Nordic region, welcomed the delegations, saying: “You are welcome to the Land of a Thousand Hills and a thousand opportunities.”

The forum spotlighted companies with international reach, groundbreaking technology, and multibillion-dollar operations.

6G AI Sweden – A cutting-edge AI cloud provider using NVIDIA-powered infrastructure to deliver secure, sovereign high-performance computing for governments, financial institutions, and sensitive industries worldwide.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals – A globally recognized biopharmaceutical leader driving breakthroughs in reproductive medicine, maternal health, and gene therapies. Ferring’s R&D innovations make it a major player in biotech markets across Europe, North America, and Asia.

X Infotech (Latvia, part of Silverlake Axis) – International leader in digital identity and e-governance, providing secure biometric solutions to over 60 countries and supporting government and corporate clients on multiple continents.

gMendel (Denmark) – Health-tech innovator deploying rapid genetic diagnostics and AI-powered genomics, with applications in clinical settings across Europe.

Hills Connect Oy and Remode Oy (Finland) – Finnish consultancies accelerating sustainable technology transfer and SME market entry in emerging economies, connecting European expertise with African growth markets.

RDB CEO Jean-Guy Afrika framed the forum as a platform for concrete outcomes.

“This forum is not simply an occasion for discussion,” he said. “It is an opportunity to advance practical cooperation, identify concrete areas of partnership, and lay the foundation for investments that will create value on both sides.”

The program includes curated panels, matchmaking sessions, and live-streamed discussions designed to turn dialogue into tangible deals.

The mix of NVIDIA-linked AI infrastructure, multibillion-dollar biotech, and global digital-security firms underscores Rwanda’s rapidly growing credibility as a destination for serious, high-impact investment.

The forum continues through March 11, projecting Rwanda as a strategic intersection of European innovation and African opportunity.

