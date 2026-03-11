Football Meets Fortune: Rubavu Prosper as APR and Rayon Sports Take the Stage

As it is not always common to see Rwanda Premier League giants playing outside Kigali, residents and business operators in Rubavu say the recent matches brought benefits that went far beyond football.

During the weekend of March 7–8, 2026, Rwanda Premier League fixtures saw APR FC and Rayon Sports travel to Rubavu City in the Western Province to face Marine FC and Etincelles FC respectively at Stade Umuganda. Fans from surrounding areas, along with some from Kigali, flocked to the touristic lakeside city to witness the highly anticipated clashes.

The initiative, organised by the Rwanda Premier League management, aimed to bring the country’s biggest rivals closer to fans in a region that already hosts two top-flight clubs. The arrangement attracted large crowds and created a vibrant atmosphere around the matches. Beyond bringing supporters closer to their favourite teams, the event also opened up business opportunities for people offering different services.

Rivalry That Adds Flavour

Whenever APR FC and Rayon Sports play in the same city outside Kigali, excitement among supporters is always high. In Rubavu, it was no different, as fans from both sides filled Stade Umuganda and debated which team would return home with the bragging rights.

Interestingly, the competition was not only between the visiting giants but also involved the home teams.

In the weekend fixtures, APR FC drew 2–2 with Marine FC, while Etincelles FC held Rayon Sports to a 1–1 draw, results that highlighted the competitiveness of the league. It was another reminder that playing away from Kigali is never easy for the traditional powerhouses.

A similar scenario occurred in 2025, when both APR FC and Rayon Sports lost their matches in Huye against Amagaju FC and Mukura Victory Sports, underlining the unpredictable nature of the Rwanda Premier League.

Bringing Football Closer to Fans

Based in Kigali, APR FC and Rayon Sports are the most successful and widely supported clubs in Rwanda. Their history has earned them followers across the country, including in regions that already have their own top-flight teams such as Marine FC and Etincelles FC in Rubavu.

Hosting both clubs in the same city allowed supporters from nearby districts to watch their favourite teams live without travelling to Kigali. For many fans, such occasions are rare, as some regions do not frequently host matches involving the country’s biggest clubs.

Another advantage was the opportunity for fans to watch two matches in one weekend without travelling to another city, making the experience even more appealing.

A Boost for Local Businesses

Beyond the excitement inside Stade Umuganda, the matches also created economic opportunities for the local community.

Fans travelled from different parts of the country to attend the games, benefiting transport operators. Many visitors also needed accommodation, especially with one match played on Saturday and another on Sunday, boosting business for hotels and guesthouses.

Restaurants, food vendors and bars experienced increased customer traffic as visitors looked for meals and refreshments during their stay.

Rubavu also benefited from its location on the shores of Lake Kivu, with some visitors taking time to explore the lake, creating additional business for boat operators and other tourism service providers.

Speaking to KT Press, a local trader at TamTam Beach said such events significantly increase their sales.

“It’s good for us because we get work. When the teams come, we sell more and earn a lot. There are many changes as the number of customers increases,” he said.

Local traders have encouraged sports authorities to continue organising major sporting events outside Kigali, saying such initiatives not only increase attendance but also expand economic opportunities in different provinces.

