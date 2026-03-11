Early Detection, Lasting Impact: Breaking the Stigma of Breast Cancer in Rwanda

Strategic investment in women’s health, particularly breast cancer care, could generate significant economic returns while saving lives, experts said at a continental forum bringing together journalists, policymakers, economists, and health experts to discuss Africa’s major health challenges.

The forum, held early this month, was the 2026 Roche Africa Press Day, which convened journalists from nine African countries under the theme “Health is Wealth.” Discussions focused on how strengthening women’s health systems can boost productivity, human capital, and economic growth across the continent.

Breast Cancer’s Economic Toll

Research from the WifOR Institute, a German-based economic research organization that specializes in labor markets, productivity, and health economics, presented at the forum shows that HER2+ breast cancer — an aggressive subtype responsible for up to 20 percent of cases in Africa — caused more than $10 billion in lost productivity across seven African economies from 2017 to 2023.

The countries studied were Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tunisia. Nearly 90 percent of losses occurred among women in their prime working years. The study also found that each dollar invested in innovative treatments could generate up to $12.40 in economic returns by restoring women’s productivity and extending healthy working lives.

“Breast cancer is a rising threat to African societies and economies,” said Maturin Tchoumi, Pharma International Area Head at Roche Africa.

“Investing in women’s health is not a social expense — it is a powerful economic driver supporting productivity, resilience, and sustainable growth.”

Rwanda’s Growing Cancer Burden

Although Rwanda was not part of the study, the findings reflect a wider continental challenge. According to GLOBOCAN, Rwanda records over 700 new breast cancer cases annually, making it one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women.

Many patients are still diagnosed at advanced stages due to limited screening, low awareness, and health system gaps. Beyond medical challenges, women with breast cancer in Rwanda and other African societies often face stigma and stereotypes, discouraging early screening and delaying treatment.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame, speaking on International Women’s Day 2026, urged women and girls to prioritize their mental and physical well-being while advocating for their rights and dignity—messages that resonate strongly in the context of women’s health challenges, including breast cancer.

“Happy Women’s Day! I urge you to carve your character carefully, define your boundaries, advocate for yourselves and other women and girls, and protect your physical and mental health,” she said, emphasizing the importance of self-care and early action in protecting women’s lives and productivity.

To address these challenges, Rwanda has prioritized early detection and integrated care, including awareness campaigns, decentralized screening, and digital health systems linking rural patients to specialized centers such as the Butaro Cancer Center of Excellence.

Experts say such programs can protect women’s economic participation while strengthening Rwanda’s workforce.

Understanding Breast Cancer, Closing the Diagnosis Gap

Across Africa, an estimated 77 percent of women are diagnosed at later stages, when treatment is harder and more expensive.

Breast cancer occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably and form tumors, usually starting in the milk ducts or lobules. In its earliest stage (in situ), it is often treatable. However, if it spreads (metastasis) to surrounding tissue or organs, it can be life-threatening.

Globally, in 2022, 2.3 million women were diagnosed and about 670,000 died, making breast cancer one of the leading health challenges for women. Risk increases with age, and being female accounts for 99 percent of cases. Other risk factors include obesity, alcohol, tobacco, family history, radiation, reproductive history, post-menopausal hormone therapy, and certain genetic mutations (BRCA1, BRCA2, PALB-2).

Global inequalities are stark: in high-HDI countries, 1 in 12 women develop breast cancer and 1 in 71 die. In low-HDI countries, 1 in 27 women develop it and 1 in 48 die, reflecting poorer access to early detection and treatment. Mortality in high-income countries has fallen 40 percent since the 1980s thanks to screening and better treatment.

The WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative, launched in 2021, aims to reduce deaths by 2.5 percent annually, potentially preventing 2.5 million deaths by 2040 through awareness, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive care.

Early detection improves survival. Symptoms include a breast lump, changes in breast shape or skin, or unusual nipple discharge. Treatments include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, or targeted drugs, depending on the stage and type.

Strengthening Africa’s Health Systems

Speakers highlighted initiatives across Africa aimed at strengthening health systems.

These include Women’s Integrated Care Services, pilot programs in Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire that integrate cancer screening and treatment into primary care.

They also emphasized African-led research, genomics programs, and expanded laboratory networks, which enhance disease detection, pandemic preparedness, and long-term health resilience.

Experts stressed that investing in health — especially women’s health — should be a core economic strategy, not just a social expenditure.

