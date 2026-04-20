KT Radio Pioneers First Private Nationwide Community Outreach Broadcast in Rwanda

KIGALI — Kigali Today Ltd’s premier radio platform, KT Radio 96.7 FM, is set to break new ground with its first-ever large-scale community outreach broadcast—taking its studio directly to the people through a live, field-based production.

The two-day initiative, scheduled for April 21–22, will be anchored in Muhanga District at Hotel Saint-André Kabgayi, while additional reporting teams simultaneously cover activities in Ruhango and Ngororero districts. The outreach is designed to amplify citizens’ voices, connect communities with decision-makers, and spotlight grassroots development challenges and opportunities.

KT Radio operates under Kigali Today Ltd a growing multimedia house that also publishes KT Press and runs the widely read Kigali Today news website, continuing to expand its digital and broadcast footprint across Rwanda.

Launched in 2012, KT Radio 96.7 FM has grown into one of Rwanda’s leading talk and news radio stations, with coverage reaching Kigali and extending to much of the country through its FM signal, as well as online streaming platforms that connect audiences in the diaspora.

Since its inception, the station has built a strong reputation for public interest journalism, civic engagement, and development-oriented programming. Broadcasting primarily in Kinyarwanda, it delivers a diverse range of content covering governance, business, sports, and social issues.

Over the years, its interactive formats—featuring call-ins, live debates, and community discussions—have helped bridge the gap between citizens and institutions, giving ordinary Rwandans a platform to speak on issues shaping their daily lives.

Bringing Radio Closer to Communities

The outreach will run under the theme: “Local Development, Citizen Voices & Economic Transformation.” It aims to place community perspectives at the center of national conversations while exploring practical solutions to development challenges.

Listeners will also have a unique opportunity to meet and interact with their favorite presenters and journalists, including Germaine Umukazana host of KT Parade, popular news anchor Manzi Gato Felicien, and the iconic Umugwaneza Jean Claude, widely known by his nickname “Rusakara”, among others.

Throughout the two days, KT Radio will broadcast some of its flagship programs live from Muhanga, including:

Buracyeye

KT Parade

Dunda Show

Special KT News editions

Discussions will tackle pressing social and economic issues such as:

Youth unemployment and entrepreneurship

Women’s access to finance

Rural infrastructure and transport challenges

Health concerns, including malnutrition and community health insurance

Education barriers, including school dropouts

Local leaders, development partners, private sector actors, and residents will all take part in the live conversations.

Field Reporting Across Three Districts

To ensure inclusive coverage, KT Radio will deploy three reporting teams across Muhanga, Ruhango, and Ngororero. These teams will gather real-time updates, citizen testimonies, and on-the-ground insights, feeding directly into the live broadcasts.

Each segment will blend studio discussions, field reports, and community voices, creating a dynamic and representative dialogue that reflects both policy perspectives and lived realities.

Community Town Hall

A key highlight of the outreach will be a live community town hall on the second day. The session will bring together district mayors, business leaders, development partners, and citizens to discuss the future of the region.

Topics expected to dominate the discussion include:

Infrastructure gaps

Access to clean water

Youth employment opportunities

Market access for rural producers

Strengthening Citizen Engagement

By temporarily relocating its studio from Kigali to the districts, KT Radio is reinforcing its role as a platform for accountability, dialogue, and citizen participation.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in Rwanda’s media landscape, where outlets are increasingly embracing field-based journalism to better understand local realities and elevate grassroots voices into national discourse.

Following this debut edition, KT Radio plans to expand the outreach model to other regions, further deepening its connection with communities across the country.

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