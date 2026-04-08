UN Adviser Warns of Rising Atrocities, Commends Rwanda’s Anti-Genocide Efforts

The United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide has strongly condemned ongoing atrocities around the world, warning that the international community is once again failing to uphold its responsibility to prevent genocide, even as he commended Rwanda’s post-genocide recovery as a model for resilience and accountability.

Speaking at the International Conference on Genocide Prevention held in Kigali on Wednesday, the United Nations Special Adviser, Chaloka Beyani reflected on the global failure to act decisively in the face of warning signs—echoing the inaction that preceded the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

“The world committed itself in 2005 to the responsibility to protect populations from genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing,” Beyani said. “Yet today, from Sudan to the Middle East and within the Great Lakes Region, we are still falling short.”

He warned that rising hate speech, identity-based violence, xenophobia and racism are eroding global norms, while multilateral systems meant to prevent atrocities are increasingly under strain. According to Beyani, these trends mirror early warning signs seen in past genocides, including Rwanda’s.

Early warning must lead to early action

Beyani emphasized that preventing genocide requires translating early warning signs into immediate and coordinated action. He called for stronger collaboration between the United Nations, the African Union, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, alongside regional economic blocs.

“We must reject hatred, inflammatory rhetoric and incitement to violence,” he said, stressing that while hate speech may not always be illegal, it remains a dangerous precursor to atrocity crimes.

Referencing Rwanda’s history, Beyani noted that unchecked incitement and propaganda played a central role in mobilizing violence in 1994. He urged governments to adopt concrete measures to counter hate speech, warning that in its most extreme form, it becomes a trigger for genocide.

Call for accountability and stronger legal systems

Beyani also highlighted the persistent challenge of impunity, describing it as a key driver of recurring conflicts across Africa. He called for the strengthening of legal and institutional frameworks to ensure accountability for genocide and related crimes.

“It is high time that we operationalize criminal accountability mechanisms,” he said, pointing to the need to empower regional judicial bodies such as the African Court of Justice and the East African Court of Justice with expanded jurisdiction over atrocity crimes.

He further urged all countries to ratify and fully implement international legal instruments, including the Genocide Convention and regional protocols on prevention and punishment of such crimes.

Rwanda’s example of recovery and reconciliation

Amid his warnings, Beyani praised Rwanda for its efforts in rebuilding a unified society after the genocide, citing its focus on justice, reconciliation, and social cohesion.

“Rwanda has demonstrated that reconciliation is possible,” he said. “Through justice mechanisms, education, memorialization, and targeted efforts to counter intolerance, the country has built a foundation for lasting peace.”

He noted that Rwanda’s approach offers valuable lessons for other nations grappling with division and conflict, particularly in promoting accountability while fostering national unity.

As Rwanda marks 32 years since the genocide, Beyani called on the global community to honor victims not only through remembrance but through decisive action.

“The best way to honor the victims and survivors of the genocide against the Tutsi is to ensure that no one else suffers such crimes,” he said. “This is not just a call—it is an obligation for all of us.”

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