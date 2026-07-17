Bank of Kigali Seals Landmark Rwf1 Billion-a-Year Sponsorship Deal With Rayon Sports

KIGALI – Bank of Kigali (BK) has signed a five-year sponsorship and strategic partnership agreement with Rayon Sports, committing to invest about Rwf1 billion annually in one of Rwanda’s biggest football clubs in a deal designed to strengthen the club’s finances while linking supporters directly to its revenue.

The agreement, signed in Kigali on Friday, July 17, makes BK the club’s official banking partner and principal sponsor through 2031. Under the partnership, the bank’s logo will feature prominently on the front of Rayon Sports jerseys for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The value of the partnership could exceed the base annual commitment, with additional funding tied to fan engagement and the uptake of BK banking products. During the six months preceding the full agreement, the bank had already injected more than Rwf170 million into the club.

A central feature of the partnership is the introduction of a range of “Gikundiro” banking products aimed at the club’s supporters. These include current, savings and business accounts, as well as Gikundiro-branded debit cards available in Classic, Platinum and Signature categories.

BK said purchases made using the dedicated Gikundiro Card will generate a financial contribution to Rayon Sports, allowing supporters to help fund the club through their everyday banking transactions.

The initiative forms part of BK’s broader strategy of integrating financial services with sports under its “Banki ya Ruhago” (Bank for Football) campaign.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Desiré Rumanyika, the bank’s Chief Digital and Retail Officer, said the partnership is intended to support the long-term, sustainable development of Rayon Sports while contributing to the growth of Rwanda’s football ecosystem and creating new experiences for supporters.

The agreement follows BK’s growing investment in Rwandan sport, including its five-year, Rwf3.25 billion title sponsorship of the Rwanda Premier League, now known as the BK Pro League.

For Rayon Sports, the deal represents one of the most significant commercial partnerships in the club’s history and comes at a crucial moment following the end of its 12-year sponsorship with beverage manufacturer SKOL earlier this year.

Club President Abdallah Murenzi described the agreement as a major milestone that would strengthen Rayon Sports’ financial future and provide a more sustainable model for supporting the club’s ambitions on and off the pitch.

Beyond shirt sponsorship, the partnership introduces a new revenue model that allows the club’s large and loyal Gikundiro fan base to contribute directly to its finances simply by using BK banking services.

The agreement also complements Rayon Sports’ recent commercial expansion, including its kit partnership with Jayrutty, as the club seeks to diversify its income and reduce reliance on traditional sponsorship.

For BK, the partnership reinforces its position as one of the country’s biggest investors in sport, extending a portfolio that already includes football, major sporting events and other national initiatives.

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