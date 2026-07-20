Why Tech Is Rwanda’s Fastest-Growing Source of New Jobs

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda’s information and communication sector remains one of the country’s smallest employers, but it is now growing faster than any other part of the economy, according to new data.

The latest Labour Force Survey by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) for Q2 2026 shows employment in the sector rose from about 12,000 workers in the second quarter of 2025 to 19,000 a year later.

This marked a 62.6 percent increase, the highest growth recorded across all industries.

By comparison, total employment in Rwanda increased by just 2.7 percent over the same period.

In practical terms, the sector includes jobs such as software developers, app creators, IT technicians, internet and fibre installers, mobile network engineers, cybersecurity experts, digital marketers, call-centre agents, radio and television broadcast technicians, video editors, online journalists, graphic designers and employees of technology startups.

While the sector still accounts for only about 0.4 percent of total employment, the rapid growth suggests that years of government investment in the digital economy may be beginning to translate into jobs.

The increase comes as Rwanda implements its ICT Sector Strategic Plan 2024–2029, which places job creation at the centre of the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The strategy aims to create 50,000 digital jobs over five years by expanding digital infrastructure, increasing support for technology startups, strengthening digital skills and positioning Rwanda as a regional hub for business process outsourcing (BPO) and information technology services.

Several government initiatives could be helping drive that ambition.

Rwanda has continued expanding online public services through platforms such as Irembo while working toward fully digitising government services by 2029.

As more services move online, demand has grown for software developers, cybersecurity specialists, network engineers and other technology professionals needed to build, operate and secure digital systems.

Access to financing has also improved. The Rwanda Innovation Fund, backed by the African Development Bank and managed by Angaza Capital, has become the country’s flagship investment vehicle for technology startups, while newer initiatives such as the Timbuktoo Africa Innovation Foundation are expected to provide additional funding for innovative businesses with the potential to create jobs.

At the same time, Rwanda has invested heavily in building a digitally skilled workforce. Since 2018, the Digital Ambassadors Programme has trained more than two million citizens in basic digital literacy, while specialised programmes such as the Rwanda Coding Academy and other software development initiatives aim to produce the skilled professionals required by technology companies.

The impact of digital investment is increasingly visible beyond the technology sector itself.

The Labour Force Survey shows strong employment growth in transportation and storage, construction, and administrative and support services — industries that rely heavily on digital systems, logistics technology and modern communications to operate efficiently.

The ICT sector’s impressive growth comes from a relatively small base. Although employment increased by about 7,000 workers over the past year, agriculture remains by far Rwanda’s largest employer with nearly 1.84 million workers, while the services sector accounts for almost half of all employment.

The government’s own ICT strategy also acknowledges that important challenges remain. Only a small share of websites and digital applications are hosted within Rwanda, advanced technical skills remain in short supply, and the country is still working toward its ambition of becoming a leading regional technology hub.

One of the government’s flagship initiatives is the Rwanda Innovation Fund, a venture capital initiative worth about $68.6 million, backed by the African Development Bank and the Government of Rwanda.

Managed by Angaza Capital, the fund invests between $250,000 and several million dollars in promising technology startups. By 2024, it had backed 12 companies in sectors including healthcare logistics, mobility and digital technology, with the aim of helping them grow and create jobs.

Questions also remain about how quickly startup investment will translate into large-scale employment. While the Rwanda Innovation Fund has backed a growing portfolio of companies, many operate across several African countries, meaning the long-term impact on domestic job creation is still unfolding.

Still, the latest labour market figures provide the clearest indication yet that Rwanda’s long-term investment in digital infrastructure, innovation financing and technology skills is beginning to reshape the country’s employment landscape.

Whether ICT continues to outpace every other sector will become clearer in future labour force surveys. For now, however, technology has emerged as Rwanda’s fastest-growing source of new jobs, offering an early sign that the country’s digital economy is beginning to deliver on one of its central promises: creating employment.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today