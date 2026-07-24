The Last Colony

How Artificial Intelligence Could Recolonize East Africa Without Crossing a Single Border

History remembers colonialism through soldiers, flags and occupied territory. The next struggle for sovereignty may arrive differently. No armies will cross our borders. No foreign power will redraw our maps. Instead, dependence may emerge through algorithms, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

East Africa is approaching AI with remarkable optimism. Rwanda has embraced government-led digital transformation, Kenya has cultivated one of Africa’s strongest innovation ecosystems, while Uganda and Tanzania continue expanding their digital economies. Across the region, governments are drafting AI policies, universities are introducing AI courses and businesses are integrating intelligent systems into everyday operations.

These are necessary steps, but they are not enough.

The conversation has focused on adopting artificial intelligence while overlooking the infrastructure that makes artificial intelligence possible. AI is not simply software. Before it becomes ChatGPT, Gemini or the next revolutionary application, it depends on electricity, fibre networks, data centers, high-performance computing, cloud infrastructure, local datasets and highly skilled researchers. These are the foundations of the intelligence economy.

Civilizations have always been shaped by the infrastructure they controlled. Britain mastered the Industrial Revolution through coal, railways and factories. The United States built the digital age on semiconductors, the internet and cloud computing. Today, the countries leading artificial intelligence are not merely building better applications; they own the computing infrastructure that trains, deploys and continuously improves them.

East Africa risks celebrating AI adoption while remaining dependent on intelligence built elsewhere. That is not simply a technological challenge. It is a question of sovereignty.

Imagine an East African hospital relying entirely on foreign AI to prioritize patients. A central bank using external AI to model inflation. Courts depending on overseas language models to analyse legal precedent. Defence agencies relying on imported AI for surveillance and intelligence analysis. The technology may be accurate, but whose assumptions, priorities and strategic interests are embedded within those systems?

Artificial intelligence does not merely answer questions. It increasingly influences decisions. If East Africa outsources the intelligence behind those decisions, it risks outsourcing part of its independence.

The region should therefore stop asking how quickly it can adopt AI and start asking what it must own. AI policy without computing infrastructure is like traffic law without roads. Governments should prioritize regional AI data centers, reliable energy, high-performance computing, public research laboratories, multilingual East African language models and secure public-sector cloud infrastructure. These investments are as strategic as roads, airports and power stations once were.

Business leaders face the same responsibility. The most valuable companies of the next decade will not simply use AI; they will own proprietary data, build domain-specific models and develop intelligence that reflects African markets instead of importing assumptions designed elsewhere. East Africa may not have invented artificial intelligence, but it can lead in building AI for African agriculture, healthcare, finance, education and public administration.

The next three years will determine whether East Africa becomes a creator of intelligence or merely its customer. History remembers the nations that defended their borders. The future may remember the nations that defended their intelligence.

James Kaliisa is Co-Founder & CTO of Nexus Inc., where he focuses on building African artificial intelligence systems.

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