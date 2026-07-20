South Sudan Introduces $50 E-Visa Fee for Rwandans, Raising Questions Over EAC Free Movement

KIGALI – Rwandans travelling to South Sudan will now be required to pay a $50 e-visa fee (Rwf 72,000) under new immigration rules introduced by the Government of South Sudan.

The move could make travel and business more expensive despite regional commitments to the free movement of people.

The new charges, published on South Sudan’s official electronic visa portal, apply to citizens of Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Burundians and Somalis will pay $100.

Tanzanians and Egyptians will continue to enjoy visa-free entry, while South Africans may enter without a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

The policy marks a departure from the objectives of the East African Community (EAC) Common Market Protocol, which seeks to eliminate barriers to the movement of people, labour and services among the bloc’s eight member states.

South Sudan joined the EAC in 2016, and the free movement of citizens is regarded as one of the pillars of regional integration.

For Rwanda, the new fee could increase the cost of travel for business people, professionals, humanitarian workers and investors travelling to South Sudan, one of the region’s emerging markets.

The country has increasingly attracted professionals from across East Africa, including engineers, teachers, healthcare workers, accountants and consultants, many of whom travel on short-term assignments.

Travellers will now be required to apply online through South Sudan’s e-visa portal, pay the visa fee before departure and obtain approval prior to travelling.

South Sudan says applications will typically be processed within 72 hours.

The new visa regime has also raised questions about reciprocity and South Sudan’s compliance with EAC commitments, particularly as Tanzanian citizens remain exempt while travellers from most other partner states are required to pay visa fees.

Although the $50 charge is unlikely to significantly affect large companies operating in South Sudan, it could increase costs for businesses whose employees travel frequently, as well as for individual professionals taking up temporary assignments.

The development comes as East African countries continue working toward deeper regional integration aimed at making it easier for citizens to live, work and do business across member states.

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