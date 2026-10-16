CDS Gen. Muganga Urges APR FC to Make Rwandans Proud Against Egypt’s Zamalek

KIGALI – APR FC have been urged to deliver another strong performance when they host Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the CAF Champions League on this Friday evening, with Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Mubarakh Muganga calling on the players to give fans a reason to celebrate.

Gen. Muganga, who also serves as the club’s Vice Honorary President, made the call on Thursday evening during a visit to the team’s final training session ahead of the first-leg encounter at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

He was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Alex Kagame, Chief of the Reserve Force, as the army-owned club prepared for the second-round tie against one of Africa’s most established football sides.

APR FC head into the match after eliminating DR Congo’s FC Les Aigles du Congo in the previous round. Gen. Muganga urged the players to carry that momentum into their meeting with Zamalek, assuring them of the backing of the club’s leadership and supporters.

“We have the same confidence in you that we had before you eliminated Les Aigles du Congo. We expect you to perform well in this match too. Everyone here is ready to support you, and we expect you to deliver just as you did last time,” he said.

Gen. Muganga said the team had made improvements in recent matches and challenged the players to turn that progress into another positive result.

“What we expect from you is to make Rwandans everywhere proud. They are also ready to rally behind you,” he said, adding that the club’s management would continue to play its part in supporting the team.

Maj. Gen. Kagame, who led APR FC when they eliminated Zamalek in 2004, urged the players to prioritise teamwork, communication and mutual support.

“There is nothing else that brings victory apart from working together as a team. You should know when your teammate is struggling and step in to help. Talk among yourselves, share ideas and work towards one goal, knowing that we are all behind you,” he said.

Friday’s match will be the first leg of the two teams’ second-round tie, with APR FC seeking to secure an advantage before travelling to Egypt for the return leg on October 24.

Kick-off at Amahoro Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time. The winner over the two legs will advance to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Visited 169 times, 169 visit(s) today