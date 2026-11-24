KIGALI – Rwanda is seeking to move its cycling strategy beyond Tour du Rwanda by expanding local competitions, developing young riders and creating more opportunities for women in a sport whose visibility has largely revolved around its flagship race.

The shift was outlined during the inaugural Rwanda Cycling Day, introduced by the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) to celebrate achievements across the sport and present its plans for the future.

“For so many years, we thought of this day as only about Tour du Rwanda unveiling the next edition. But Rwandan cycling is beyond one event. So today marks the beginning of an event where we will be celebrating what we have achieved within the whole year and unveiling the future,” said Jean Hubert Ishimwe, FERWACY President.

A New Format for Tour du Rwanda

One of the changes concerns the format of Tour du Rwanda, which will retain its eight-day program but allocate six days to the stage race and two to one-day classic competitions.

Ishimwe said the adjustment is intended to add more value to the event and broaden the competition program.

“Usually we knew Tour du Rwanda as 8 days, but this time around, Tour du Rwanda will be 6 days and reserve those 2 days for classic races. We thought of another way to add value to Tour du Rwanda. We thought about trophies,” he said.

The federation also unveiled a new trophy inspired by Rwanda’s local context, with a design intended to reflect the country’s identity as the Land of a Thousand Hills.

“We wanted something unique, something local, this Ikoro is from our local context. The gold finish represents the honor of winning, resilience and the fighting spirit required in cycling.,” Ishimwe said.

The next Tour du Rwanda will cover 1,023 kilometers, with a reported cumulative elevation gain of 17,200 meters. Eugene Uwambaje, FERWACY Technical Director, said the route would combine difficult climbs, descents and new roads.

“It’s not going to be an easy Tour du Rwanda, but it will be mixed with many hills, descending and new roads,” he said.

Developing More Competitive Riders

Beyond the flagship race, FERWACY has focused on developing young cyclists through the Youth Racing Cup, launched in 2024 in partnership with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

The program was established ahead of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, giving children opportunities to participate in organized races and gain competitive experience.

Ishimwe said the initiative was already producing results after two years, describing the young riders as the foundation for the sport’s future.

“These kids are the products of our youth development. To simply say, we are laying a strong foundation and then it is going to be the key pillar where we are going to build everything we are building,” he said.

The Ministry of Sports also wants more competitions organized locally to improve the performance of Rwandan athletes.

Dr. Brave Olivier Ngabo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, said hosting international events should go hand in hand with developing local talent.

“We want to have more competition locally, because it’s not about only the success of preparation, something that we are getting to be known about as a country, but also the upgrade of the level of athletes,” he said.

Expanding Opportunities for Women

FERWACY has also sought to create stronger pathways for female cyclists, particularly those aiming to compete internationally. Ange Belyse Umuhoza, the federation’s Second Vice President, said expanding opportunities for women was part of the effort to strengthen the sport.

“We are now extending this opportunity to women, creating stronger platforms for female athletes, particularly in Africa, to compete, develop and shine internationally,” she said.

The plans point to a broader effort to build a cycling program that offers more than an annual international race. More local competitions, youth development and opportunities for women will be important in determining whether Rwanda can translate its growing profile in cycling into stronger domestic competition.

The 19th edition of Tour du Rwanda will take place from February 19 to 28, 2027, featuring two one-day classic races alongside the six-stage international tour. The opening classic, covering 111 kilometers from Gicumbi to Nyamata, is scheduled for February 19, followed by an amateur race on February 20.

The six stages will run from February 21 to 26. The program will conclude with the second classic, a 118.2-kilometre race around Kigali, on February 28. In total, the three competitions will cover approximately 1,023 kilometers.

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