NCBA Golf Series Brings Rwanda’s Golfing Community Together

KIGALI – The race for places at the 2026 NCBA Golf Series grand finale in Nairobi began at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas on Saturday, October 17, with golfers completing the opening round of a two-day qualifier that will determine who advances to the regional showdown.

The first day produced a competitive leaderboard across the different handicap categories, with players now facing a second round scheduled for next weekend.

At the end of the two days, the top three players in each category will earn places at the grand finale, scheduled for November 27 at Karen Country Club in Kenya.

Philip Jacob Mavelil led the Men’s 0–9 category with a net score of 70, while Benjamin Mukisa and Evans Mose followed on 71.

In the Men’s 10–18 division, Sibo Gahakwa Frank took the early lead with a net 65, followed by Jesh Tugume, Eugene Munyaneza, Janvier Gasasira and Aditya Chacko, who each returned net scores of 70.

Peter Nizeyimana set the pace in the Men’s 19–28 category with a net 64, ahead of Park Sangyoul on 66 and John Nsibirwa on 71.

The ladies’ divisions also produced strong opening performances. Olivia Ntambara led the Ladies’ 0–18 category with a net 70, followed by Mary Maina on 73 and Alice Rwigema on 74.

In the Ladies’ 19–36 division, Gloriose Uwanyirigira topped the leaderboard with a net 70, ahead of Eva Blaise Zigiriza on 73 and Pacifique Linda Ikirezi on 76.

In the seniors’ category, Park Sunran led with a net 65, while Innocent Rutamu returned 69 and Joseph Ntambara 71.

The standings remain provisional, leaving players another opportunity to improve their positions when competition resumes next weekend.

Growing the Game Beyond the Course

The Kigali qualifier brought together golfers from different backgrounds, reinforcing the tournament’s role as both a competitive platform and a meeting point for Rwanda’s golfing community.

NCBA Bank Rwanda Managing Director Maurice Toroitich also took part in the competition, reflecting the bank’s involvement beyond its role as tournament sponsor.

Through its “Conquer the Course” theme, the NCBA Golf Series promotes competition, personal achievement and the pursuit of excellence while creating opportunities for participants to build professional relationships.

Golf offers a distinctive setting for such connections, bringing business leaders, professionals and other enthusiasts together around a shared interest. The series uses that appeal to connect players across East Africa while encouraging greater participation in the sport.

The Kigali event also follows the NCBA Junior Golf Tournament held in July, extending the bank’s support across different stages of the game.

While junior tournaments give young players opportunities to develop their skills and gain competitive experience, the adult series allows established golfers to test their abilities against a wider field.

Launched in 2021, the NCBA Golf Series was established to identify golfing talent, encourage healthy competition and strengthen personal and professional networks.

Its expansion beyond Kenya to Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania has created a regional platform through which golfers can compete and connect across national borders.

The Road to Nairobi

With one round completed, attention now shifts to next weekend, when the Kigali players return to the course for the decisive second day. The opening scores have established early leaders, but the remaining round leaves room for the standings to change.

Players near the top will need to protect their positions, while those further down the leaderboard have another opportunity to close the gap and secure a place among the three qualifiers in their respective categories.

The leading players will represent their categories at the NCBA Golf Series grand finale at Karen Country Club on November 27, bringing Rwanda’s qualifiers into competition with players advancing from across the region.

The series combines sporting competition with a wider commitment to developing golf and strengthening connections across East Africa.

For the players, next weekend offers the final opportunity to turn their opening-round performances into a place at the regional finale. The first day has set the pace. The decisive round is still to come.

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