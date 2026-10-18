Penalty Heartbreak Ends Rwanda’s CECAFA U-17 Final Dream

KIGALI – Rwanda’s dream of reaching the CECAFA U-17 Championship final ended in heart break after Somalia prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in a tense semi-final that left the hosts with little to show for a spirited performance.

The junior Amavubi had fought their way into the contest, taken the lead through substitute Patrick Ujeneza and looked capable of securing a place in the final.

But Somalia captain Mohamud Osman equalized just five minutes later, and neither side could find a decisive goal before the match was settled from the spot.

Rwanda came out looking for an early breakthrough with Kevin Munyembaraga rising to meet a cross with a header that sailed inches over the crossbar in the opening minutes.

The match soon developed into a closely fought contest, with Somalia also threatening.

Rwanda’s goalkeeper was called into action in the 23rd and 24th minutes, making important saves as the visitors looked to take advantage of their attacking pressure. The teams went into half-time locked at 0-0.

The breakthrough finally came 18 minutes into the second half, when Ujeneza produced one of Rwanda’s most memorable moments of the match.

The substitute dribbled past three Somalia players before placing the ball into the bottom-right corner, sending the home supporters into celebration.

But Rwanda’s advantage lasted only five minutes when Osman restored parity for Somalia with a goal of his own, bringing the match back to life and forcing the hosts to find another route to the final.

Both sides became more cautious as the contest tightened, but Rwanda continued to search for a winner.

Ezekiel Tuyishimire, who had replaced Pacifique Bahati, nearly made an impact after receiving a through-ball from Ujeneza. Zaidi Niyonzima also came close, sending a strike narrowly wide in the 75th minute.

With neither team able to break the deadlock, penalties would decide which side advanced.

Rwanda converted through Heylen Jeyden Shema and Khalifa Shyaka, while Niyonzima also found the net.

However, missed attempts kept the hosts under pressure in a shootout that Somalia eventually won 5-4.

Rwanda’s goalkeeper managed to save one of Somalia’s penalties, while Asad Mohamed struck the foot of the post, but those reprieves were not enough to spare the hosts elimination.

Uganda’s First-Half Blitz Secures Final Place

In the other semi-final, Uganda booked their place in the final after overwhelming Ethiopia with four first-half goals.

Arnold Kayemba and Ukashsa Jemba scored in the opening minutes to give Uganda a 2-0 lead. Yusuf Ssenyonga then struck twice, scoring in the 32nd and 38th minutes to put Uganda firmly in control at the break.

Ethiopia responded with greater urgency after half-time, creating several opportunities and forcing Uganda’s goalkeeper into important saves, including an intervention in a one-on-one situation.

However, Uganda held on to their advantage to secure victory. The result sets up a final between Uganda and Somalia, while Rwanda’s campaign ends one step short of the title decider.

The junior wasps will meet Ethiopia on Monday October 19, to decide the third place winner who will join the two finalists at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco in April and May 2027.

For the hosts, a couple of brilliant goals and a determined performance offered moments of promise, but the decisive penalty miss on Saturday left their final ambitions in ruins.

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