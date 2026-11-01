Kagame Joins Other Leaders as Senegal Makes Olympic History

DAKAR – Senegal’s hosting of the first Olympic sporting event on African soil has opened a new chapter for the continent’s participation in global sport, bringing together young athletes from around the world in an event that also places Africa’s sporting ambitions under the international spotlight.

President Paul Kagame joined his Senegalese counterpart, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and other heads of state at the opening ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Saturday evening, October 31, at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio.

Other dignitaries received in Dakar included Cape Verde’s interim President Janira Hopffer Almada, Gambia’s Vice-President Muhammad B. S. Jallow and Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

The historic event marks the first time the Olympic Movement has brought a sporting competition to Africa, with approximately 2,700 athletes aged between 15 and 17 expected to compete in 25 sports until November 13.

Kagame arrived in Dakar earlier on Saturday, where he was received by Senegalese Prime Minister Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo at Léopold Sédar Senghor Military Airport before joining the other leaders for the ceremony hosted by President Faye.

The Games represent the culmination of years of preparation for Senegal. For Africa, they offer an opportunity to demonstrate its capacity to host major international sporting competitions while placing its young talent, creativity and sporting potential before a global audience.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry described the occasion as a historic achievement for the continent and the wider Olympic Movement.

“This historic moment is for Senegal and for Africa. And for our entire Olympic Movement,” Coventry told the gathering.

The Zimbabwean former Olympic swimming champion, who became the first African to lead the IOC in 2025, said sport had played a defining role in her own life, giving her the confidence to believe in herself and pursue bigger ambitions.

“Sport opened so many doors in my life. It gave me the confidence to believe in myself and to dream big,” she said, expressing hope that the Games would give participating athletes similar confidence and opportunities.

Rwanda is among the countries taking part, with a delegation of nine athletes competing in athletics, swimming, cycling, taekwondo and kung fu wushu.

Their participation provides an opportunity to test their abilities against emerging talent from other countries while gaining experience at an international competition organized specifically for young athletes.

Beyond the sporting contests, Senegal is seeking to ensure that the investment made in hosting the Games produces benefits that extend beyond the closing ceremony.

Addressing the Dakar Sport and Sustainable Development Summit on October 31, President Faye called for the facilities and opportunities created around the competition to contribute to a lasting sporting ecosystem.

He described the Youth Olympic Games as “a catalyst for youth development and employability”, arguing that building a sustainable sports sector requires investment in school and university sport, amateur competition, elite athletes, coaching and infrastructure.

The Games feature 25 competitive sports and 10 engagement sports, with competitions spread across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. They also include educational and cultural activities designed to bring young people together beyond the competition arena.

For African participants, the development of competitive athletes requires sustained investment in grassroots programs, coaching, facilities and opportunities for young people to progress from school-level competitions to international stages.

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