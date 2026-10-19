Rwanda Secures Long-Awaited AFCON U-17 Qualification

KIGALI – Rwanda’s U-17 national team held off a determined Ethiopia 2-1 to secure qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, recovering from the disappointment of their semi-final elimination to achieve the tournament’s main objective.

The Amavubi juniors made a flying start at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Monday, scoring twice in the opening 16 minutes before Ethiopia pulled one back shortly before half-time.

Rwanda struck early when Heylen Jayden Shema fired home in the fifth minute, finishing off an assist from Pacifique Bahati. Shema, who had largely been used as a substitute in previous matches, was handed a starting role and made an immediate impact.

The junior wasps continued to press, forcing Ethiopia into a defensive scramble before winning a corner in the 15th minute. The pressure paid off when Isaac Ndizeye scored from the resulting set piece to double Rwanda’s lead.

The hosts then had to withstand sustained pressure in the second half to protect their advantage and book their place at the continental tournament.

Head coach Jimmy Murisa said the qualification is evidence of progress in youth football after years of investment and development.

“It’s been a process of development, lots of investments, so I would say these are the kinds of fruits you could just be happy of. To see ourselves, first assignment, qualifying for the African Cup of Nations, it’s a big achievement,” Murisa said after the match.

Rwanda had entered the third-place play-off after losing to Somalia on penalties in the semi-finals, missing the chance to contest the regional title. Monday’s match therefore offered the young team another opportunity to deliver on its primary target of reaching AFCON.

The hosts wasted little time asserting themselves but Ethiopia also refused to surrender.

The Walyas gradually found a way back into the contest and gave Rwanda a nervy finish to the first half when Akrem Abduselam headed home two minutes before the interval, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

With the advantage reduced to a single goal, Rwanda had to approach the second half differently, balancing its attacking ambitions with the need to protect the lead.

As the contest wore on, Ethiopia made substitutions in an attempt to increase the pressure, but Rwanda remained organized.

Pacifique Bahati came close to extending the lead late in the game, sending an effort narrowly wide, while Ethiopia also failed to convert its remaining opportunities.

Ethiopia kept their push for an equalizer, but the Amavubi maintained their defensive discipline and held on until the final whistle to secure qualification for AFCON U-17 in Morocco.

From Qualification to Competition

Despite celebrating the achievement, Murisa acknowledged that his team had fallen short of its ambition to win the regional tournament. Rwanda’s performances had improved as the competition progressed, raising hopes of a place in the final before the defeat to Somalia.

“Our main objective was to qualify, but I think we had an opportunity. If you could see, as we played our first game, the second game, my players started having that confidence. Then we started being title contenders,” he said.

The coach said the tournament had exposed his young players to the demands of competitive international football, including the pressure that can affect decision-making at crucial moments.

For a squad still developing, he believes those experiences will be important as preparations begin for AFCON. The next task, Murisa said, is to ensure Rwanda arrive in Morocco ready to compete rather than simply participate.

“Prepare well. Play more competitive games so that you get to that level,” Murisa said, calling for exposure to high-level opposition ahead of the continental tournament.

He also credited the Rwanda Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports for supporting the team’s progress.

Rwanda’s qualification marks their return to the AFCON U-17 finals for the first time since 2011, when they hosted the tournament and finished runners-up. A year before the team had qualified for the world cup.

The latest achievement gives this generation of young players an opportunity to build on that history, with the challenge now shifting from securing a place at the finals to proving themselves against Africa’s best.

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