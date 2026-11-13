Amavubi’s Promising Display in Bamako Ends in Painful AFCON Qualifying Defeat

BAMAKO – Rwanda’s hopes of maintaining their perfect start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign suffered a setback on Friday, November 13, after Amavubi twice took the lead against Mali but eventually lost 3-2 in Bamako.

In a contested game that offered Rwanda a genuine opportunity to claim a significant result away from home, the visitors demonstrated attacking intent and resilience, scoring twice against one of Africa’s formidable football sides.

However, their inability to protect those advantages proved costly as Mali fought back to secure all three points.

The result was particularly disappointing for Rwanda because they had shown, for much of the encounter, that they could trouble their highly rated hosts.

Jojea Kwizera gave Amavubi the lead in the 28th minute, rewarding Rwanda’s efforts with a goal that briefly put them in control of the contest.

Mali, however, responded before the interval, restoring parity in the 42nd minute to ensure the teams went into the dressing rooms level at 1-1.

Rwanda returned from the break with renewed determination and needed only eight minutes to reclaim the advantage.

A carefully worked corner routine, beginning with a short delivery, created the opportunity for Phanuel Kavita to rise above the Mali defenders and direct a powerful header into the net in the 53rd minute.

It was an important moment for Amavubi, who had managed to respond to Mali’s equalizer rather than allow the home side to dictate the second-half proceedings.

Mali’s Pressure Eventually Pays Off

The lead, however, proved difficult to defend as Mali increased their attacking pressure.

The hosts had already threatened twice in quick succession, with Mahamadou Doumbia striking the right post in the 52nd minute before Moussa Kounfolo Yeo rattled the woodwork again five minutes later with a long-range effort.

Rwanda’s defenders managed to clear the danger on the latter occasion, but Mali continued to search for openings.

Their persistence paid off in the 63rd minute when Yeo found the equalizer, bringing the score to 2-2 and shifting the momentum back towards the hosts.

Mali subsequently introduced fresh attacking options, with Gaoussou Diakite and Mohamadou Kante among those brought on as the home side sought a decisive breakthrough.

Kwizera tested the Mali goalkeeper in the 60th minute, while Mickels Joy Lance came particularly close in the 81st minute after a promising counter-attacking move that briefly left three Rwandan players against one Mali defender.

However, the goalkeeper stood firm to deny the visitors what could have been a crucial third goal.

With the match approaching its final stages, Mali eventually found the breakthrough that Rwanda had worked hard to prevent.

Mohamadou Kante rose to head home from a corner in the 85th minute, completing the hosts’ comeback and leaving Amavubi with little time to rescue a point.

Four minutes of added time offered no further goals, confirming a painful defeat for the Rwandan side.

A Difficult Test, But Another Opportunity Awaits

Before the encounter, Rwanda captain Djihad Bizimana had acknowledged Mali’s strength, describing them as one of Africa’s top football sides while insisting that Amavubi had earned their position in the qualifying group and would be difficult opponents.

Rwanda demonstrated much of that determination in Bamako, particularly through their ability to score twice and repeatedly threaten the hosts.

However, the result also exposed the importance of defensive concentration, especially when playing away against opponents capable of sustaining pressure and punishing mistakes.

Despite the disappointment, Rwanda will not have to wait long for an opportunity to respond. The two sides are scheduled to meet again on November 17, this time in Kigali, where Amavubi will have the backing of their home supporters.

The return fixture offers Rwanda an immediate chance to address the shortcomings exposed in Bamako and demonstrate that the two-goal attacking performance was not an isolated achievement.

For a team that had travelled to Mali believing it could compete, the defeat will hurt. But the manner in which Amavubi twice took the lead provides a foundation from which they can approach the next encounter with renewed belief.

Following the defeat, Mali move to the top of Group K with nine points from three matches, while Rwanda drop to second with six points. Cape Verde occupy third place on three points after beating Liberia 4-2, leaving Liberia bottom without a point.

The group’s fourth round of matches is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, when Rwanda host Mali in Kigali, while Liberia welcome Cape Verde. The two encounters will be important in determining how the group shapes up heading into the final two rounds of qualifying.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today