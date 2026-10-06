National Defence University Rwanda Takes Shape

KIGALI — Rwanda’s National Defence University is beginning to take shape, with the first cohorts of two constituent colleges opening within the past two weeks.

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), through the Ministry of Defence, opened the National Defence College–Rwanda (NDC-R) on September 25 and the Defence College of Health Sciences (DCHS) on October 2.

The developments mark the first major academic activities under the National Defence University–Rwanda (NDU-R).

The university was formally established by law published in the Official Gazette on April 10, 2026.

The idea dates back to around 2018. Rwanda had engaged partners, including the United States National Defense University, as it explored the creation of a national institution for advanced defence education.

In January 2026, Cabinet chaired by President Paul Kagame approved a draft law establishing NDU-R. The university is intended to consolidate existing RDF training institutions and create a broader system for defence, security and strategic education.

Strategic leadership

On September 25, Defence Minister Juvenal Marizamunda opened the inaugural course at NDC-R’s Bumbogo Campus.

Course 1-26/27 runs for 11 months. It brings together the pioneer cohort, Senior Directing Staff and civilian faculty.

NDC-R is designed to provide strategic-level education to senior military and civilian leaders.

Marizamunda said strategic leadership goes beyond tactical and operational warfare. It requires an understanding of national objectives and the use of military, economic, diplomatic and informational instruments.

He told the first cohort to regard their selection as a responsibility rather than an award.

Military health education

On October 2, Marizamunda opened the first DCHS cohort at the Rwanda Military Academy–Gako.

The college combines military science with advanced clinical training, research and innovation.

It is designed to prepare health professionals for both peacetime care and austere combat conditions.

Marizamunda described DCHS as the “premier centre of gravity for specialised military medical education.”

Principal Yeshigeta Gelaw said the college was opening “a new paradigm for Rwanda: excellence in education, service, research and innovation.” He said it aims to become one of Africa’s leading health-sciences institutions.

A wider defence university

NDU-R brings together several institutions.

They include NDC-R, DCHS, the Defence Institute of Sciences and Technology and the Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies, all based in Kigali.

The National Intelligence Academy in Bugesera, RDF Command and Staff College and National Police College in Musanze, and Rwanda Military Academy in Bugesera are also part of the university structure.

President Kagame, as Commander-in-Chief of the RDF, is Chancellor of Honour of NDU-R.

The university will focus on education, professional training, research and innovation in defence and security.

It is also expected to deepen international cooperation. Rwanda has already indicated that officers from partner countries could train at the new institution.

With the first cohorts now underway, NDU-R has moved from a long-standing concept and legal framework into an operating university system.

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