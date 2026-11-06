Equity Bank Rwanda Introduces EMMA to Turn Everyday Transactions into a Path to Credit

KIGALI – A person’s ability to secure a bank loan could increasingly depend on how they use their money in everyday transactions, rather than the property they can present as collateral, under a new digital banking initiative introduced by Equity Bank Rwanda.

The initiative, branded EMMA, seeks to turn customers’ financial activity into a record that can help determine their borrowing capacity, potentially opening access to credit for people who struggle to meet conventional lending requirements.

Hannington Namara, Managing Director of Equity Bank Rwanda, said the bank wants to move towards a model in which customers’ transaction histories become the basis for assessing their eligibility for loans, reducing dependence on traditional paperwork and physical collateral.

“The end in mind with EMMA is that your transaction history, your transaction data will be your collateral. In the end, I want to consider something called credit to be the same way we buy airtime, the same way we pay for electricity,” Namara said.

Under the proposed model, customers who regularly use the platform would build transaction records that the bank can assess to establish borrowing limits, giving them an opportunity to access financing based on their financial activity.

Namara said the ambition is to make credit as accessible as other everyday financial services, rather than something that requires customers to navigate lengthy procedures or seek personal guarantees.

The approach comes as financial institutions seek to deepen access to formal financial services beyond basic account ownership and money transfers.

Namara cited figures indicating that approximately 96 per cent of Rwandans are financially included, but said only 22 per cent have access to services within the banking system, a gap between participating in financial transactions and accessing formal banking opportunities.

“We promised Rwandans a digital bank. Today, we have brought it to you. All services that should have taken you to the branch, you can now access them on EMMA, beyond sending and receiving money,” Namara said.

The platform allows users to make payments, send and receive money, save and access eligible credit. It can be accessed through its mobile application or by dialling 5556#, without requiring customers to hold an existing Equity Bank account.

Selected transactions, including transfers between EMMA users, transfers to Equity accounts, payments at PWE tills and eKash-connected merchants, approved-agent deposits and airtime purchases, attract no transaction fees.

The platform is also intended to help younger people develop healthier financial habits by making saving and other financial services part of their everyday lives.

Every time a payment, is made, the financial history built resents an opportunity for the user to borrow some money.

Rwanda is the first market among Equity Group’s subsidiaries to introduce EMMA, a decision attributed to the country’s environment for innovation and secure financial transactions.

Beyond payments and lending, the bank is developing additional capabilities, including options for creative professionals to monetize their content. Namara also said integrations with Apple Pay and PayPal are expected in the near future.

Namara said the bank’s ambition extends beyond improving the convenience of payments to helping customers build wealth.

“Our game is not to give you mobile money. Our game is to make you rich,” he said.

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