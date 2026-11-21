KIGALI – When Ogbonna Kingsley aka Doctall first visited Rwanda, he had no idea that a neighborhood in Kigali would eventually give him a new identity, or that country thousands of kilometers from his Nigerian home would become somewhere he increasingly describes as his own.

His first name for the Rwandan identity he was creating was Kachikuru, inspired by Kicukiro, where he was staying during his visit. He had enjoyed the neighborhood so much that he decided to turn its name into part of his comedy persona.

But Rwandans who encountered the name were not entirely impressed, telling him it sounded more like a cooking stove than a human being.

He eventually settled on Ntakirutimana, a Kinyarwanda name he explains as meaning that nobody is like God. The name stuck, and so did his affection for the country that inspired it.

Today, the Nigerian comedian, popularly known as Ntakirutimana, has built an unusual relationship with Rwanda, regularly entertaining audiences with videos in which he embraces Rwandan culture, jokes about everyday life and introduces himself as the son of President Paul Kagame.

The latter is a playful identity he has taken particularly seriously in his own humorous way. He says his admiration for the President was actually what introduced him to Rwanda.

“I fell in love with the President. In fact, I got to know Rwanda through the President, who is my father,” he said during an interview on Kigali Today’s Beyond the Scroll podcast.

Ogbonna speaks about Rwanda with the enthusiasm of someone who believes he has discovered something he wants to be part of. Having travelled to different African countries, he says the experience has shaped his appreciation of the opportunities and everyday conditions he associates with Rwanda.

He particularly admires what he considers the country’s relative stability and the leadership behind it, often contrasting his experiences with those in Nigeria, where unreliable electricity and the cost of accessing basic services remain familiar frustrations.

“Sometimes you don’t even know what you have until you visit other African countries. I believe Rwandans should appreciate what they have rather than take it for granted,” he told his Rwandan hosts.

His admiration for Kagame is equally personal in the way he describes it. Asked what he would do if granted five minutes with the President, Kingsley said he had never met him and would probably spend most of the encounter overwhelmed by emotion.

“I might just use the first four minutes to cry. And then probably use the remaining one minute to appreciate him, thank him very much for what he’s doing for Rwanda and Africa,” he said.

More Than a Comedy Identity

Behind the colorful personality is a man who describes himself as an introvert, preferring the quiet of his home to the constant activity that comes with public life.

He says his ideal day involves little more than sleeping, waking up and eating, a contrast to the energetic character his audiences encounter online. Yet comedy has taken him across audiences and borders.

He recalls that his career reached an important turning point in 2021 when he secured his first endorsement deal in Nigeria, an opportunity that showed him the financial possibilities of turning entertainment into a profession.

Like other content creators, he has experienced periods when demanding schedules and the uncertainties of the industry made him question whether he had chosen the right career. But messages from people who say his videos have helped them through difficult moments have given him reasons not to give up.

“People tell me, ‘Ntakirutimana, I watched your video, I was depressed and now I’m happy.’ Those are the kind of words that give me hope and encourage me to keep doing what I’m doing,” he said.

It is a responsibility he appears to take seriously, particularly as he describes himself as a Pan-African who wants to use entertainment to promote the continent rather than simply build an individual following.

His growing connection with Rwanda has also made him consider a more permanent presence in the country. During the interview, he confirmed that he was working towards relocating, although he was reluctant to discuss the details.

Building A Home Through Entertainment

For Ogbonna , one way of turning that attachment into something lasting is through the Nakirutimana Experience, a comedy show he says he intends to organize annually to connect with his Rwandan audience.

The event brings together his Nigerian identity and the Rwandan audience he has cultivated, with local comedians also joining him on stage. He hopes future editions will grow to include international performers, potentially bringing entertainers from the United States and elsewhere to Rwanda.

He is also keen to encourage young Africans interested in content creation, drawing from his own experience of building a career in an industry where visibility does not always translate into immediate success.

His advice is to stop waiting for perfect conditions before taking the first step. “You have to start from where you are. Just start and be consistent. That discipline and authenticity matter as much as talent,” he said.

For someone who has turned a neighborhood name into an identity recognized by Rwandan audiences, the idea of starting where you are seems to have acquired a particular meaning.

Ogbonna is still Nigerian, but through comedy, cultural exchange and an affection he makes little effort to conceal, he has found a second home in Rwanda. He appears content building that connection one joke, one performance and one Kinyarwanda word at a time.

He has been in Rwanda since Monday, November 16, 2026. He is set to entertain Rwandans at a “Thank God” It’s Funny comedy show scheduled for November 27, 2026.

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