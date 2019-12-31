2019 Was A Special Year for My Family – Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said that his family was particularly blessed this 2019 because family members made big achievements.

In a conversation with the President at the state television today, the president said that his children graduated at respective levels of education.

“You know I am much older than you,” he told the host, a man in his early forties and a woman in her thirties.

“Three children finished education at several levels but one of them is still studying,” Kagame said.

The president also recalled “and one of my children got married.”

The first daughter, Ange I. Kagame got married to Bertrand Ndengeyingoma in July this year.

The hosts were curious to know “what value was the dowry-like how many cows.”

In Rwandan culture, the dowry consists of a cow, and for the most fortunate families, at least eight cows,

But the president indicated that he was not after material things while marrying his daughter.

“You know it was not a matter of getting a lot in dowry; it was rather a symbol of friendship of our families (of the bride and the groom) basically,” Kagame said.

The president said that he is happy that his family made great achievements and so did the country at large.

The host also wanted to hear the president give an idea how the festive season look like in the family of the president.

The answer, is, the first family goes out to share joy with hundreds partygoers.

“We normally go somewhere, meet hundreds or thousands of people to share best wishes,” he said.

“For the rest, we stay together as family, just like normal life and it is good.”

For a couple of year now, the president joins thousands of Rwandans to celebrate the year ender at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC). Even tonight, the head of state and the First Lady are expected to party with his people.