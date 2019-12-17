The Ben on Knees Praying to Fill up Kigali Arena

The Ben real names Benjamin Mugisha reveals that his dream is to fill up Kigali Arena on his maiden performance at the new state of art entertainment arena.

The ‘Can’t Get Enough’ singer is among established artists slated to perform at famous East African party come 1st January 2020.

Speaking to KT Press, The Ben revealed that he is on knees praying to fill up Kigali Arena as it will be his first time to perform inside the magnificent entertainment center.

“Right now nothing on my mind like praying to almighty God to fulfill my dream of filling up Kigali Arena. I am also rehearsing hard to give epic performance to my fans,” says The Ben.

Already confirmed musicians to perform at East African Party include The Ben, Riderman, Knowless and upcoming artist Andy Bumuntu.

The Ben last performed live at East African party in 2017 and he left the stage as fans were yearning for more.

The Ben is the first Rwandan artist to perform at One Africa Music festival, Africa’s biggest music festival that attracts several music superstars. It was recently held in Dubai.

Currently, the Ben’s ‘Fine Girl’, ‘Can’t Get Enough’ and ‘Vazi’ are enjoying massive airplay across the country as well as in the region.