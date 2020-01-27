Mico The Best Joins Fight against Tuberculosis

Afrobeat singer Mico The best real name Turatsize Prosper officiated the campaign to end Tuberculosis the whole country as well as Africa.

The Jamais hit maker together with his management team Kikacs met with health minister Dr Diane Gashumba to discuss on how the singer will tour the whole country talking about the dangers of tuberculosis and how to curb it down.

According to Mico, he got the idea of campaigning against Tuberculosis last year when he attended international meeting against TB that was held in Kigali.

“We artists have power to create awareness against anything through music. So I have decided to use my music to end TB by creating awareness of dangers, symptoms and prevention of Tuberculosis in Rwanda and Africa in general,” says Mico The Best.

While launching the campaign at the press conference, Mico was accompanied by fellow musicians Bruce Melody, Danny Vumbi and Dr. Migambi from Rwanda Biomedical Center which partnered with the artist to end TB.

World Health Organization reported that, in Rwanda 5.980 patients were suffering from TB in 2018. However, according to RBC’s current report on TB, the number reduced to 43% mainly due to government’s various campaigns against TB.

Mico The Best joins global stars like Bebe Cool and BFlow who are already campaigning against the killer disease.

The tour will kick off in early February according to Mico’s management team Kikacs music house.

In March 2018, a High-Level Tuberculosis symposium was convened in Kigali to lay strategies to curb down Tuberculosis (TB) which kills 4500 people globally each day according to World Health Organization.

Over 80,000 people die of tuberculosis annually yet the disease is treatable and medication is free in all government health facilities.

Mico The best boosts of songs like Akabizu, Jamais, Umutaka and many more featuring local and regional artists.