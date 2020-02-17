Kizito Mihigo Commits Suicide

Rwanda’s artist Kizito Mihigo was found dead in a police cell from Remera police station, a communique from Rwanda National Police reads.

The vocal artists, Kizito, 38, was arrested last week while attempting to illegally cross to Burundi, according to Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB).

The police communique reads in part :” he has been in the police cell for the last three years as RIB accused him of attempting to cross the border illegally and corruption.”

The communique further reads that on February 15 and 16, he was visited by his family members and his lawyer.

“Investigation is underway to establish reason that pushed him to kill himself,” police communique reads.

Kizito Mihigo was first arrested in 2015 on several allegations and he was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In September 2018, the president commuted his prison sentence.