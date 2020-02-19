Miss Tanzania, Choreographer Sherrie Silver to Grace Miss Rwanda Finale

Rwanda’s international choreographer Sherrie Silver and Miss Tanzania Sylivia Sabastian jetted in the country ahead of Miss Rwanda 2020 grand finale slated to take place this Saturday 22nd February.

The two regional celebrities were received at the airport by outgoing Miss Rwanda 2019 Niwemwiza Meghan together with Miss Rwanda beauty pageant organizers.

Miss Tanzania Sylivia was invited by Miss Rwanda organizers and it is rumored that she will be among the judges to select Miss Rwanda 2020.

“Am pleased to be in Rwanda and at the same time take part in Miss Rwanda 2020 beauty pageant. I look forward to explore more beautiful features in Rwanda with my colleague Miss Meghan,” says Miss Tanzania shortly after landing.

Miss Meghan and Miss Sylivia both participated in Miss World 2019 beauty pageant representing Rwanda and Tanzania.

Also to grace the grand finale is “This is America” video dancer and MTV award recipient Sherrie Silver, Rwandan choreographer turned international celebrity based in UK.

Sherrie has worked and rubbed shoulders of global superstars like Gambino, Beyonce, Rihanna, Dj Khaled and many more.

Currently 19 beauty queens are in final touches working on their projects to present on the grand finale. In previous Miss Rwanda contest, 20 finalists compete the crown, but this year, one contestant withdrew from the competition citing illness.

The winner will walk away with a brand-new Suzuki Swift, courtesy of Rwanda Motor, a monthly salary of Rwf800, 000 from Africa Improved Food (AIF), and additional bonus and goodies from Miss Rwanda’s partners.

The first runner-up will get Rwf1, 200, 000 from Multi Design Group, which will also provide a free air ticket to Miss Rwanda to spend her post-contest vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Miss Popularity 2020 will net Rwf1, 500, 000, courtesy of MTN Rwanda and will be the latter’s brand ambassador this year.