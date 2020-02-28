Restrepo Marks Third Victory at Tour du Rwanda

Jhonatan RESTREPO riding for Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec has won the sixth stage of Tour du Rwanda, his third victory at the race.

He sprinted to victory in Muhanga ahead of Patrick Schelling of Israel Start-Up Nation and Carlos Quintero of Team Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling.

Race leader Natnael Tesfatsion finished 2 minutes and 46 seconds to keep his yellow jersey.

Restrepo started today’s stage with two stages wins after winning the second stage in Huye on Monday and yesterday’s fifth stage in Musanze.

71 riders started today’s 127.3-kilometre long stage which took the peloton from Musanze to Muhanga via Mukamira.

With 49 metres to go, he attacked from the peloton and joined the three-man breakaway and eventually outpowered his breakaway companions to the finish line in Muhanga.

Rwanda rider Mugisha Moise of SACA Team is still second overall,a minute and 18 seconds behind Natnael Tesfatsion.

Tomorrow’s penultimate stage is a 4.5-kilometer individual time trial on a tough and technical circuit in Kigali with a passage on the ‘Wall of Kigali’.