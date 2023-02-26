Tour du Rwanda 2023: Eritrean Mulueberhane Wins 15th Edition After Superb 8th Stage

Eritrean athlete and African cycling champion Henok Mulueberhane, who races for Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, claimed Tour du Rwanda 2023 after winning the 8th stage, to set himself apart from the chasing pack, to triumph in Rebero.

Mulueberhane, 23, who went into the race with the yellow jersey but on the same time with duo of Lecerf William Junior, who rides for Soudal – Quick-Step Devo Team, and Calzoni Walter of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, sprinted to the finish line at Canal Olympia, cheered on by President Paul Kagame and other senior officials present at the finale.

The Eritrean who stayed close to the leading pack, protected by his teammates, waited for the highest climb in Rebero, before putting in a final assault to cross the line with ease, to claim what was one of the hardest tours for many riders, including legendary British cyclist, Chris Froome.

A smiling Mulueberhane received the yellow jersey from President Kagame, after which the Eritrean National Anthem was played. Eritreans living in Rwanda turned up in big numbers to cheer on their countrymate.

Calzoni finished second while Lercerf managed to finish third. Rwanda’s hopes to win Tour du Rwanda faded with Eric Muhoza, who started in 6th overall at the final stage, had a race to forget during the 75km course.