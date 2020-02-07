Breaking News: Minister Uwizeyimana Resigns Over Assaulting a Security Guard

A statement from Prime Minister’s office has confirmed that the State Minister in Charge of Constitution and Legal Affairs Evode Uwizeyimana resigned. This happened after he assaulted a security guard on Monday February 3rd.

On Monday this week, a tweet by Joseph Hakuzumuremyi, a journalist, claimed that the flamboyant and outspoken Minister pushed and shoved a female security guard at Grand Pension Plaza, after she insisted that he goes through the security scanner.

The same statement also said that the State Minister in charge of Primary and Secondary Education Isaac Munyakazi also resigned.

It is not yet clear why Minister Munyakazi resigned.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) had earlier told KT Press that investigations were underway to ascertain what happened following an incident in which the Minister in Charge of Constitution and Legal Affairs Evode Uwizeyimana assaulted a security guard.

“Yes, we are investigating the case. We will look into the incident before making any conclusions,” the Spokesperson of RIB, Marie Michelle Umuhoza told KT Press.

The incident happened at Grand Pension Plaza in the capital Kigali.

A quick apology over a ‘regrettable’ incident did not help matters for Minister Uwizeyimana who is accused of misconduct and assaulting a security guard.