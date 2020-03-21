Borders, Shops Closed, Motorcycles Banned and Movements Limited

Rwanda has tightened measures that are meant to control more the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

A communiqué that was signed by the Prime Minister of Rwanda Dr Edouard Ngirente on Saturday issued nine serious measures for the next two weeks susceptible to be increased, citing need to control the quick spread and referring to measures from other countries.

According to the communique, effective March 21 at 11:59PM, all unnecessary trips are restricted and leaving home is not allowed except for very important reasons. Trips allowed are those intended for very important services including; medication, shopping, banking, etc.

E-payment is most encouraged rather than having to go to the bank or to the ATM machine.

Both public servants and private operators are encouraged to work from home, except for key services.

The communiqué said that “all borders are closed, except for returning Rwandans and other legal residents.

However, any entrant will be put on a two weeks quarantine. Transport of goods to and from Rwanda will however continue.”

“Movements between districts, districts and the city of Kigali have been restricted, except for people going for medication and urgent motives but local transport of goods will continue.”

“Shops and markets are closed, except those trading in food stationaries, hygienic equipment, pharmacies, petrol stations and other essential amenities.”

Motorcycles are restricted, except those in transport of goods. Public transport in Kigali is allowed, provided the respect of social distance of one meter.

All bars are closed.

Restaurants will continue operating, but only giving the “take away food.”

Local leaders and security officials were requested to supervise the impletementation of these orders and the Prime Minister requested people to continue being vigilant to avoid any infection.

On Friday, Rwanda registered six new cases, making it a total of 17 cases.

Flights to/from Kigali International airport were suspended for an initial 30 days since yesterday. Exempted are airplanes in emergency operations and cargos.