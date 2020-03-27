Covid-19 Update: Four New Cases Push Total In Rwanda To 54

Rwanda has confirmed four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 54 in two weeks.

The first case in Rwanda was confirmed on March 14.

Of the four cases, is included a person who came from Dubai and another from the United States of America. Both have been quarantined from their time of arrival.

Two other cases are contacts of previously confirmed travelers who were detected through tracing and isolation.

“All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated healthy facility. No patient is in critical condition.

The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for proper management,” the communiqué from ministry health reads.

“Heightened vigilance is required while the enhanced prevention measures announced by the government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential business is closed, travel between cities and districts are suspended, and non-essential movements outside the homes are not permitted. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning in the country will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine of 14 days in designated locations,” the statement reminds.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll free number 114 or dial *144# for automated screening, or mail callcenter@rbc.gov.rw, or send WhatsApp message on 0788202080.

Alternatively, they can contact medical professionals.