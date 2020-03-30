Food, Drugs Authority Warns Public Against Use of Chloroquine as Covid-19 Treatment 

Rwanda food and drug authority (FDA) says Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin should not be used in treating Coronavirus (Covid-19) because it is yet to be approved by competent local drug authorities and the World Health Organization.

The official statement from the FDA prohibiting the usage of Covid-19 drugs was released on Sunday 29, 2020.

“Rwanda food and drug authority wishes to inform the general public that Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine, and Azithromycin are not yet approved by the management of Covid-19 neither by the competent authorities in Rwanda nor by the World Health Organization,” reads the communiqué from FDA.

“Researches on appropriate treatment and vaccine of Covi-19 are going on in some countries and you will be informed in the due time. In Rwanda, some of these medicines (Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine, and Azithromycin) are used in treating some conditions. Therefore, the use of those medicines off-label is prohibited and only dispensed under medical prescription,”

“Pharmacists are requested to adhere to the always good dispensing system,” the communiqué reads.

Today, the total positive cases of Coronavirus in Rwanda is 70.

According to the ministry of health, all the Covid-19 patients are in stable condition. No one is in critical condition.