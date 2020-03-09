Kigali to Complete Relocation of Households from Wetlands in Three Weeks

The problem of dwelling in marshland/wetland and risking one’s life will be no more by the end of March 2020, City of Kigali announced on Monday.

The city of Kigali told the media on Monday, that the exercise to demolish facilities which are still in the wetlands, including garages, industries other facilities is going well.

The exercise intends to restore the wetlands, and so far, has affected 5,600 households and still counting.

“This exercise ends with March,” said Pudence Rubingisa, the mayor of City of Kigali in a press briefing on the directives to relocate people from high risk zones, in the wake of the heavy rains in recent months.

The Minister of Local Government, Anastase Shyaka said that the exercise which kicked off at the end of last year, has since been going well, with citizens cooperating. He said that some of the citizens moved themselves upon realizing that they were living in wetlands and high-risk zones.

“We are working with different institutions to rehabilitate the wetlands where people were removed. Currently we are still demolishing facilities which are still in these wetlands,” Rubingisa said.

Currently, the wetlands where people relocated from are turning into eco-tourism parks which increases the beauty of Kigali as African greenest and cleanest city.

For example, the gardening in the former industrial zone-Gikondo is already taking shape.

Next spots to turn green include the plot that used to host former Cadillac, a night club, while the nearby Kimicanga neighborhood has now turned into a park with specific trees.

Rubingisa, said the efforts intend to turn Kigali into a livable and friendly city.

Some of the households to be affected include those in Kimisagara, near Mpazi ravine, Gatsata, Gikondo, Kimihurura-Mu Myembe, Kangondo, Mulindi 12, Rwampara, parts of Nyarutarama and more, which have been identified as possible hotspots for disaster, due to weak slopes and wetlands.

At least 1, 100 households will be moved from these neighborhoods.