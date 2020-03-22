Two New People Bring Cases of Covid-19 to 19

On Sunday, Rwanda confirmed two new coronavirus Covid-19 cases including nationals who came from Dubai, bringing the number to 19 confirmed cases.

Among the new Covid-19 patients is a thirty-two (32) year old Rwandan citizen who came from Dubai on Thursday 19.

Another patient is 32 years old who also came from Dubai on Friday 20.

According to the released communiqué from the Ministry of Health on Sunday 23, all the victims have been isolated in special areas for treatment.

“All the patients are being isolated for treatment, as we search for contact people who might have met with them for assessment.” The communiqué reads.

The communiqué reminds the symptoms of Covid-19 including cough, failure in breathing and high temperatures.

Any person who gets these symptoms should quickly call on a free toll number 114 or carry out diagnosis using a phone by dialing *144# and following the procedures.

You can also email on callcenter@rbc.gov.rw, or send WhatsApp message on +250788202080, or reach the health provider near.” The communiqué reads.