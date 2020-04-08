COVID-19: 5 New Cases Identified in Rwanda, Total Now 110

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that 5 new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 772 samples tested in the last 24hrs.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 110 (of whom 7 have recovered).

They include “4 contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing and 1 frequent traveler”, the Ministry said, adding that all new cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing.

“All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition,” the Ministry said.

On April 7, 2020, as the country starts the week of Commemoration of Genocide against Tutsi, no new case of coronavirus was reported, but it was revealed that three more patients had recovered. Rwanda is yet to register any fatality.

Rwanda continues to observe two more weeks of staying at home as the country battles to stop the spread of the virus which has so far claimed 87, 617 people and infected 1,496,335 others worldwide.

African leaders on Wednesday rallied behind World Health Organization (WHO) and the Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who is facing accusation of failing to handle the outbreak appropriately. US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut financing to the world body but African union’s position is that priority now is to focus on fighting Covid-19 and bring accountability issues after winning the battle.