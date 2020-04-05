Covid-19: Cabinet Members, Senior Officials Forfeit April Salaries

“All cabinet members, permanent Secretaries, Heads of Public Institutions and other Senior officials shall forfeit one month’s salary(April),” a communique from Office of the Prime Minister reads.

The Communique explained that the government decided this “in the context of fighting Coronavirus, Covid-19, and in solidarity with the most affected Rwandans, and ongoing social protection initiatives.”

“We thank all Rwandans for their continued support and adherence to the measures announced by the government against Covid-19,” the Communique further reads.

“Together, we shall rain in this pandemic.”