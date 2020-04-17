COVID-19: Chinese Medical Team Arrives in Addis

An anti-pandemic medical expert team, dispatched by the government of China, arrived by charter plane in Addis Ababa yesterday – April 16, to assist Ethiopia’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The experts specialize in various areas, including general surgery, epidemiology, respiratory, infectious diseases, critical care, clinical laboratory and integration of traditional Chinese and Western medicine.
The team will spare no efforts in fulfilling their mission by way of in-depth exchanges of hands-on experiences with Ethiopian experts and officials, to help further improve the prevention and control capabilities and beyond in the fight against this common enemy of humanity.
The handover ceremony of China-aided medical supplies was held at the airport in the presence of H.E. Dr. Lia Tadesse, Minister of Health, H.E. Amb. Redwan Hussein, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and H.E. Mr. Tan Jian, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia.
The officials welcomed the delegation at Bole International Airport. The Chinese have carried a banner that reads, “Through solidarity, we will prevail.”
Together with the Chinese medical team, tons of medical supplies donated by the Chinese government also arrived with the charter plane to assist Ethiopia’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deployment of the Chinese medical team and the donation of medical supplies is symbolic of the longstanding Ethio-China friendship and solidarity.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
