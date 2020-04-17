COVID-19: Chinese Medical Team Arrives in Addis

An anti-pandemic medical expert team, dispatched by the government of China, arrived by charter plane in Addis Ababa yesterday – April 16, to assist Ethiopia’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The experts specialize in various areas, including general surgery, epidemiology, respiratory, infectious diseases, critical care, clinical laboratory and integration of traditional Chinese and Western medicine.

The team will spare no efforts in fulfilling their mission by way of in-depth exchanges of hands-on experiences with Ethiopian experts and officials, to help further improve the prevention and control capabilities and beyond in the fight against this common enemy of humanity.