COVID-19 Rwanda Update: 87 Recoveries, 67 Active Cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Rwanda stands at 154 as of April 23 while the number of recoveries keeps increasing as the country continues to reinforce preventive measures.

On Thursday, one new Covid-19 case that took the cumulative number to 154 was confirmed out of 1,343 tests, and three more patients recovered to bring the total number of recoveries to 87 and the active cases, 67.

“All active cases are in isolation in stable condition,” writes the Ministry of Health. In the last three days, the Ministry has been reporting that one patient was under oxygen therapy, not because he/she was in critical condition, but as a precaution measure.

The government continues to reinforce preventive measures during the lockdown that is scheduled to last until April 30, unless otherwise.

Unnecessary movements are prohibited while staying at home is an obligation. A family member is allowed to go out for food shopping, medical purposes or any other service of primary necessity.

All services are working from home except those that require a physical presence of a service provider at the office and are really indispensable for the lives of the community at large or at an individual level.

The country is massively manufacturing face/protective masks that will fit the number of all the Rwandan citizens, over 12 million after it was found that the mask is quite effective in prevention.

Today, the number of affected people reached 2,700,872 worldwide and the deaths reached 189,099.

The United States of America continues to be the most affected with now 49,094 deaths.

China where COVID-19 started from registered 10 new cases today, no fatality.