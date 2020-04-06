I Don’t Do Music for Money – Bruce Melody

Popular R&B sensational Bruce Melody says he doesn’t do music targeting earning, but rather the love he has for music itself.

The multi-award winner disclosed the information over the weekend after throwing a live stream concert for music lovers as the first two week of Covid-19 lockdown were elapsing. The lockdown were extended by 15 days and will run through April 19.

“My soul bleeds music, this concert was meant for music lovers anywhere across the globe and it was free of charge though I had to use my money to make it happen. Money is vital but I don’t do music thinking about money at all,” says Bruce Melody.

COVID-19 has forced musicians like Bruce Melody, Adrien Niyonshuti to go digital to keep their fans entertained during this time of staying home to prevent COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruce Melody performed live from his living room for 1 hour and 30 minutes together with Symphony band which backed him. The band, said Melody, stayed with him since the lockdown was announced on March 21.

The show was streaming live on his newly opened television station Isibo and Melody’s social platforms.