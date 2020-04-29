It Will Take Me Time to Recover From COVID-19 Crisis – Safi

R&B crooner Safi Niyibikora alias Madiba has said that, It will take him some good time to recover from the loss of 14M Rwf caused by corona pandemic lockdown.

The Nari High singer was scheduled to stage four shows across North America, specifically in Canada and USA, but all the shows were cancelled following the measures imposed to prevent the pandemic.

Speaking to KT Press, Safi who was already in Canada preparing for the shows before the lockdown said he can’t grasp the loss he suffered.

“I have lost more than Rwf 14M from my suspended shows due to coronavirus while I had invested a lot of money through processing my travel documents, accommodation and time. The promoters might set up another date but trust me, I won’t reap that kind of money following the effects of the pandemic on the economy globally,” says Safi.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic affected many businesses including the entertainment industry around the world.

Safi is not the only musician to cry out losses incurred due to the shutdown of entertainment activities. Adrien Niyonshuti, Igor Mabano lost millions when their concerts were cancelled due to the lockdown.

Safi recently parted ways with The Mane music label. News has it that he might join Kina music label owned by Clement Ishimwe, husband to his ex-girlfriend Knowless Butera.

The sensational music star boasts songs like Igifunguzo, My hero, Good morning, Kontwari and many more featuring local and regional musicians like Harmonize.