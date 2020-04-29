Pop Star Davido Joins COVID-19 Battle

Ever since his fiancée Chioma tested COVID-19 positive, singer Davido confessed that life has not been the same morally.

The artist has donated proceeds from his new video Dolce&Gabbana to fund organizations searching for covid-19 cure.

Davido’s family already donated $1.3M to the federal government of Nigeria, but after his fiancée Chioma cured from the virus, Davido decided to pledge more support to end the virus.

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, this has been personal ever since his fiancée, Chioma, tested positive for the virus.

“I was on tour, she was in London with my son. When we all came back to Nigeria, we were, like, because we have travel history, I think it’s best we get tested,” he told CNN in an interview. “We had no symptoms. Nobody in the house had symptoms. Out of all 34 of us that got tested, she was the only one that came out positive, which was crazy to us.”

She has since recovered and Dsvido says she never exhibited any symptoms.

Regardless of his personal experience of the virus, Davido decided to raise the bar high in fighting against the virus because it hit his country Nigeria.

“This is the first time something like this has paused the whole world. A lot of people out here make money from day to day, like surviving on day to day pay and that’s not possible because we all have to stay inside,” he told CNN.

Apart from the money donated, Davido also distributed 6,000 bags of rice across the Osun state to vulnerable families hit hard by Covid-19.

The 30 Billion hit maker joins the list of other Nigerian celebrities who have stood up to fight against the virus through their voices as well as giving out money to COVID-19 relief like Wiz Kid.

Davido was born in Atlanta GA, USA to Mr And Mrs Adeleke. He attended the British International School, Lagos. Travelling between the USA, the UK and Nigeria, Davido has experienced different cultures but still stays true to his roots and this is evident in his music and the people he considers his biggest influences musically, which include Don Jazzy, 2 Face idibia, Sound Sultan and Wande Coal.