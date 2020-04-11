Rwanda Confirms 2 New Covid-19 Cases Bringing Total to 120

Rwanda has confirmed 2 new coronavirus cases out 842 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

“This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 12o(of whom 18 have recovered, including 11 in the past 24 hours),” the Ministry of Health writes.

Meanwhile, the two cases are contacts of people who were previously confirmed as positive cases.

“All cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing,” the Ministry said adding a new important call that “anyone who withholds information relevant for contacs tracing or knowingly fails to report Covid-19 symptoms, jeopardizes public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.”

Meanwhile, all patients are under treatment in stable conditions at designated health facilities and the majority are asymptomatic. The Ministry said that no patient is under critical condition.

The government has maintained a call to the public to remain vigilant and avoid risks of contamination by keeping the one-meter distance when they have no choice but to go in a public place like market, hospital or jail.

They should desist to go out for unnecessary motives and avoid lying to the police. For example, Police spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera said that some people would afford to keep a bunch of banana in the booth of their car, to keep telling the police that they are coming from shopping while they are in their unlawful businesses.

The number of Covid-19 cases keeps increasing with 1,761,286 cases as of Saturday.

Worldwide, the number of deaths has today reached 107,659 cases with the United States of America alone having 20,069 deaths, Italy 19,468 deaths, and Spain 16,353 deaths.