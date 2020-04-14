Singer Edouce Making Good Use of Covid-19 Lockdown



As people continue to remain indoors due to Covid-19 pandemic, RnB crooner Edouce Irabizi aka Softman is using the quarantine period to record a full album.

Edouce bounced back on music scene last year after taking a music pause for almost three years.

Speaking to KT Press, Edouce revealed that he is using the quarantine period to be more creative musically as well as recording a full album of audios.

“Am using this quarantine period to record a full album and be more creative while writing songs because I got plenty of time to think. We must make something good from this bad situation we are facing globally,” says Edouce.

The My Love hitmaker had to hire and accommodate famous audio producer Pastor P to stay at his place and work on his music full time.

Edouce also premiered his new audio dubbed Nahitamo to keep his fans hooked, the new audio will feature on the coming album.

He made his name musically back in 2013, when he produced a songs like Nakumpenda, My love, Leya and many more.