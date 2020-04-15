We Can Only Support Through Proper Channels – Deejay Pius to Fans

Agatako hit maker K1 Deejay Pius has told fans not to bother asking musicians for items like food and money during this lockdown because they are being affected, even badly.

The deejay turned musician stressed it out recently on KT Radio, where he was hosted talking about how artists, event organizers and deejays are dealing with the lockdown.

“Let me also politely ask some fans who are filling artist’s inbox asking for items like food and money to stop. Musicians are surviving also but we can help through proper channels designated by the government. Covid-19 is not sparing us,” says Pius.

The Ribuyu hit maker and 1k entertainment boss urged Rwandans in general to extend a helping hand depending on one’s ability.

The singer boosts of songs like Nfate Moto, Homba Homboka, Manawe, Yaka, No more, Iwacu and Play it again featuring Radio& Weasel.